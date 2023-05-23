CNN —

Attorneys will once again get to question Alex Murdaugh, after a judge ruled the convicted murderer will be deposed in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach against the Murdaugh family and a convenience store.

Representatives for the Beach family and Parker’s Kitchen convenience store will get the opportunity to question Murdaugh. No date for his deposition has been set at this time.

The judge’s order states that the Department of Corrections is “to make Defendant Alex Murdaugh available for a deposition at an agreed-upon time, date, location, and means scheduled by counsel for the parties and SCDC. The SCDC is specifically ordered to provide the connection or means by which the parties may conduct the deposition virtually and also simultaneously provide the means by which the parties may conduct the deposition in-person, as determined by the parties.”

The lawsuit claims that Paul Murdaugh, who was just 19 years old at the time, purchased alcohol from a Parker’s Kitchen convenience store in February 2019 before the deadly boat crash. Police said Paul Murdaugh was drunk when he crashed his father’s boat into a bridge with five friends aboard, tossing Beach into the water. Search teams found her body a week after the crash.

At the time of his murder, Paul Murdaugh was facing charges of boating under the influence causing severe bodily injury and death. He had pleaded not guilty, and the charges were dropped after he was shot and killed by his father in June 2021.

In March, Alex Murdaugh was given two life sentences after a jury found him guilty of shooting and killing his son Paul, and wife Maggie Murdaugh.

The case is currently set for a mid-August trial date in Hampton County.