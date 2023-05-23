exp Meta EU Data Transfer Fine Constine INTV 052301ASEG2 CNNi World_00002001.png
Meta's data mess: Tech giant faces record fee over EU data transfers
New York CNN  — 

WhatsApp is rolling out a long-requested new feature: message editing.

The Meta-owned messaging platform on Tuesday said users will now be able to edit messages – as long as it’s within 15 minutes after sending. Adjusted messages will be shown in the chat with an “edited” label, without showing edit history.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

The new WhatsApp feature follows a similar move by Apple’s iMessage last fall to let users edit messages up to five times within 15 minutes after sending. It appears WhatsApp’s edit feature will allow only one revision, according to a video the company posted to Twitter.

WhatsApp will now allow users to edit messaged for up to fifteen minutes after it was created.
From WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can access the edit feature by long-pressing on a message. Editing has begun to roll out globally and will be available to the platform’s more than 2 billion users in the coming weeks, the company said.

WhatsApp has in recent years rolled out a number of privacy and commerce features for users and businesses operating on the app, as it seeks to boost usage and compete with rivals like Signal. In August, WhatsApp introduced the ability for users to check their messages without other people knowing they’re online.