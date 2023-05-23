A member of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew leaves the field after collecting a bird that was struck and killed on the infield.
Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
CNN  — 

They say lightning does not strike twice but – for the second time in under a week – a bird has died after meeting the cruel fate of being hit by a flying baseball in an MLB game.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen mirrored Randy Johnson when he accidentally killed a bird last week with a throw and, continuing the trend, the Cleveland Guardians’ Will Brennan unfortunately followed suit on Monday.

The outfielder accidentally killed the bird when he smashed a groundball in the second inning of the Guardians’ game against the Chicago White Sox.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 13: Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the game at Chase Field on May 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 7-2. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter after Monday’s game, Brennan apologized for his part in the avian affair.

“I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts. An unfortunate sacrifice,” the rookie shared.

The bird’s passing did not prove to be a bad omen for the Guardians with Gabriel Arias notching a run later that inning.

The Guardians went on to beat the White Sox 3-0 in the first game of their three-game series.

The latest incident comes some 20 years after the most infamous avian casualty episode, which saw then Diamondbacks pitcher Johnson take out a bird in a flurry of feathers back in 2001.

Johnson, who was known for his 100+ mph fastballs, was throwing a pitch in the seventh inning of a spring training game when a bird flew by at just the right moment and was hit by the ball, with an explosion of feathers heralding the bird’s unfortunate demise.