CNN —

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, a spokesperson for his political team tells CNN.

The announcement, which was first reported by NBC News, will take place on Twitter Spaces, where the platform’s users can participate in audio conversations, and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

CNN has reached out to Musk for comment.

This story has been updated with additional details.