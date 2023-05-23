CNN —

Juventus manager Max Allegri bemoaned a “lack of respect” for his players after they were informed of a 10-point deduction in relation to the so-called Plusvalenza case shortly before the team’s 4-1 defeat against Empoli.

The points deduction, which follows an investigation into Juventus and other clubs’ representation of their player sales between 2018 and 2020, sees the Bianconeri drop from second to seventh in Italy’s Serie A.

In January, Juventus was issued a 15-point penalty in relation to its transfer dealings, but that was later overturned by Italy’s highest sports body and referred back to football authorities for a new hearing, according to Reuters.

“The boys did everything they could during the season, what we saw tonight was a mental breakdown that is also understandable: we found ourselves having to play catch-up for the umpteenth time, having learned this just a few minutes before the match,” Allegri told reporters after the defeat against Empoli.

“This story continues on, it’s a lack of respect for working people. A decision must be made, and that’s it.”

The points deduction and the defeat mean it is extremely unlikely that Juventus will qualify for the Champions League next season.

The club is five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan in the table with two games remaining this season and two points behind fifth-placed Atalanta, which currently occupies the qualification spot for the second-tier Europa League.

Allegri issues instructions from the sidelines against Empoli. Massimo Pinca/Reuters

In a statement on social media, Juve said it “takes note” of the decision from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Court of Appeal and reserves the right to issue a possible appeal.

Francesco Caputo gave Empoli the lead from the penalty spot in Monday’s game before Sebastiano Luperto increased the lead four minutes later and Caputo got his second at the start of the second half to compound Juventus’ woes.

Federico Chiesa drilled in the visiting team’s only goal of the night late on, but it made no difference to the result as Roberto Piccoli completed the rout in stoppage time.

The Old Lady’s final two games this season are at home to Milan on Sunday and away against Udinese on June 4.