Velveeta martini Veltini
'Strange things are going on with a pantry staple': A look at the Kraft Heinz transformation
04:14 - Source: CNN Business
Food and Drink 16 videos
Velveeta martini Veltini
'Strange things are going on with a pantry staple': A look at the Kraft Heinz transformation
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Kraft is fixing one of the biggest complaints about its cheese slices: the packaging.

The company’s Kraft Singles are getting a a major makeover, with not only “easier to open individual wrapping” but also a refreshed logo and new packaging design. It’s the product’s first redesign in five years.

The goal of the revamp is to address the No. 1 complaint from customers, which has been the “inability to easily open the clear wrapper,” Kraft said in a release. The redesigned flap on each slice adds more texture and makes it easier to find, and it’s also thicker and sturdier so it can be opened without tearing.

Kraft Singles is getting a redesign. Before (left) and after (right).
Kraft Singles is getting a redesign. Before (left) and after (right).
Kraft Singles

The exterior packaging features a larger, slightly redesigned logo as well as “simple and bold typography.” Kraft is also putting more emphasis on the cheese not having artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, and it’s adding a new graphic that says “made with real dairy.”

The redesigned wrappers and packaging will be used on all of the Kraft Singles product line, and they will roll out through the end of the year.

The moves comes as Kraft Heinz (KHC) has been closely examining its entire portfolio of foods in an effort to increase the company’s net sales by $2 billion through 2027.

To do that, the company’s is leaning into comfort and convenience over healthy options — even as competitors focus on health. As part of its earlier turnaround efforts, Kraft Heinz has been trying to reinvigorate decades-old brands like Velveeta and Oscar Mayer, and the company recently unveiled a new line of frozen meals.

In particular, Kraft Singles is ripe for a rebrand because sales of processed cheese have been in “long term decline for at least a decade,” according to Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail, who noted customers have instead been buying fresher and minimally processed alternatives.

“Among some, there is a general perception that processed cheese singles are artificial and don’t taste all that good. Kraft Singles also don’t connect all that well with younger demographics,” he told CNN. The rebrand “will make the product stand out more on shelf and gives it a more contemporary look.”