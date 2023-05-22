CNN —

Federal prosecutors with the special counsel’s office issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization for information regarding business deals in foreign countries, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

One of the sources suggested investigators appear to be focused on former President Donald Trump’s business dealings in countries that could have possibly been interested in the types of classified materials recovered from Trump after he left office.

The Trump Organization did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The New York Times first reported on the subpoena for information on Trump Organization business dealings.

It is unclear when the subpoena was issued.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The New York Times, investigators sought information on the Trump Organization’s real estate licensing and development dealings in China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The New York Times reported that the subpoena sought records for deals reached since 2017, when Trump became president.

The Trump Organization had said it would not strike new deals with foreign countries during Trump’s presidency.

According to the Trump Organization’s website, the company has only done one deal in a foreign country since Trump left office – to build a Trump International Golf Club in Oman.

Special counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after his presidency and possible obstruction.