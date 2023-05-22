US Sen. Tim Scott attends an event in North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016.
In pictures: Presidential candidate Tim Scott
US Sen. Tim Scott attends an event in North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016.
Alex Holt/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Published 1:13 PM EDT, Mon May 22, 2023

US Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is running for president.

He formally announced his candidacy in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, May 22.

Scott had been testing the waters for months. The South Carolinian has made frequent visits to Iowa since setting off on a listening tour in February focused on "Faith in America."

His national profile grew considerably after he delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress in 2021.

Before joining the Senate, Scott served one term in the US House. He also served in the South Carolina state House and on the Charleston County Council.

A young Scott is seen with his aunt in the mid-1960s.
A young Scott is seen with his aunt in the mid-1960s.
From Tim Scott/Facebook
A photo of Scott is seen in a 1981 R. B Stall High School yearbook before an event on May 22, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Scott graduated in 1983.
A photo of Scott is seen in a 1981 R. B Stall High School yearbook before an event on May 22, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Scott graduated in 1983.
Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Scott posted <a href="https://www.facebook.com/SenatorTimScott/photos/a.622554931109976/919403084758491/" target="_blank" target="_blank">this high school yearbook photo</a> to Facebook in 2015. He went on to attend Presbyterian College before graduating from Charleston Southern University in 1988. He majored in political science.
Scott posted this high school yearbook photo to Facebook in 2015. He went on to attend Presbyterian College before graduating from Charleston Southern University in 1988. He majored in political science.
From Tim Scott/Facebook
Scott poses for a photo with his nephew Ben at an NBA playoff game in 1998. At the time, he was a member of the Charleston County Council. A couple of years earlier, he ran for a Senate seat in the South Carolina General Assembly.
Scott poses for a photo with his nephew Ben at an NBA playoff game in 1998. At the time, he was a member of the Charleston County Council. A couple of years earlier, he ran for a Senate seat in the South Carolina General Assembly.
From Tim Scott/Facebook
Scott, campaigning for a seat in the US House of Representatives, speaks with supporter Carol Kinsman at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in June 2010. In 2008, Scott had won a seat in South Carolina's House of Representatives.
Scott, campaigning for a seat in the US House of Representatives, speaks with supporter Carol Kinsman at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in June 2010. In 2008, Scott had won a seat in South Carolina's House of Representatives.
Travis Dove/The New York Times/Redux
Scott celebrates after he defeated Democrat Ben Frasier to win a US House seat in November 2010. With his victory, Scott became the first Black Republican from South Carolina to be elected to Congress since Reconstruction.
Scott celebrates after he defeated Democrat Ben Frasier to win a US House seat in November 2010. With his victory, Scott became the first Black Republican from South Carolina to be elected to Congress since Reconstruction.
Alice Keeney/AP
Scott and fellow Rep. Trey Gowdy sit in Scott's office on Capitol Hill in December 2012. A few days later, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced that she would be appointing Scott to replace retiring US Sen. Jim DeMint.
Scott and fellow Rep. Trey Gowdy sit in Scott's office on Capitol Hill in December 2012. A few days later, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced that she would be appointing Scott to replace retiring US Sen. Jim DeMint.
Stephen Crowley/The New York Times/Redux
Scott is flanked by Haley and US Sen. Lindsey Graham after a groundbreaking event for the inland port in Greer, South Carolina, in March 2013.
Scott is flanked by Haley and US Sen. Lindsey Graham after a groundbreaking event for the inland port in Greer, South Carolina, in March 2013.
Gerry Melendez/The State/Getty Images
Scott accepts a T-shirt from Abbeville County Fire Marshal Dan Edatt during a visit in August 2013. Scott was finishing up a tour of all of South Carolina's 46 counties. He won an election the next year to serve the final two years of DeMint's term.
Scott accepts a T-shirt from Abbeville County Fire Marshal Dan Edatt during a visit in August 2013. Scott was finishing up a tour of all of South Carolina's 46 counties. He won an election the next year to serve the final two years of DeMint's term.
Jeffrey Collins/AP
Scott hugs a group of students visiting Washington, DC, in February 2015.
Scott hugs a group of students visiting Washington, DC, in February 2015.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Scott talks with family members of those killed in a Charleston church shooting in June 2015.
Scott talks with family members of those killed in a Charleston church shooting in June 2015.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Scott hosts a town hall event in Columbia, South Carolina, as presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to voters in September 2015.
Scott hosts a town hall event in Columbia, South Carolina, as presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to voters in September 2015.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Scott appears at a campaign rally for US Sen. Marco Rubio in February 2016. Scott endorsed Rubio for president.
Scott appears at a campaign rally for US Sen. Marco Rubio in February 2016. Scott endorsed Rubio for president.
Mark Peterson/Redux
Scott waits in line to vote in Hanahan, South Carolina, in November 2016. He won reelection that year.
Scott waits in line to vote in Hanahan, South Carolina, in November 2016. He won reelection that year.
Mic Smith/AP
Scott chats with Betsy DeVos at her confirmation hearing to become the next education secretary in January 2017.
Scott chats with Betsy DeVos at her confirmation hearing to become the next education secretary in January 2017.
Yuri Gripas/Reuters
Scott takes a photo of President Trump during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in February 2017.
Scott takes a photo of President Trump during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in February 2017.
Evan Vucci/AP
From left, US Sens. Cory Booker and Scott joke with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin during an economics session for the US Conference of Mayors in January 2018.
From left, US Sens. Cory Booker and Scott joke with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin during an economics session for the US Conference of Mayors in January 2018.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Scott, gets his hair cut by Charles Swint Jr., who has been cutting Scott's hair in North Charleston since Scott was 1 year old.
Scott, gets his hair cut by Charles Swint Jr., who has been cutting Scott's hair in North Charleston since Scott was 1 year old.
Raymond McCrea Jones/Redux
Scott plays basketball at a gym in Goose Creek, South Carolina, in January 2018.
Scott plays basketball at a gym in Goose Creek, South Carolina, in January 2018.
Raymond McCrea Jones/Redux
Scott speaks at a Capitol Hill event honoring the bicentennial of Frederick Douglass' birth in February 2018. Douglass, born into slavery, became an abolitionist and one of the leading social reformers of his time.
Scott speaks at a Capitol Hill event honoring the bicentennial of Frederick Douglass' birth in February 2018. Douglass, born into slavery, became an abolitionist and one of the leading social reformers of his time.
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
US Sen. Richard Shelby points to an electrified rail as Scott steps across the Senate subway track in August 2018.
US Sen. Richard Shelby points to an electrified rail as Scott steps across the Senate subway track in August 2018.
Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Trump reaches out to Scott in June 2019 as he signs an executive order establishing a White House Council on eliminating regulatory barriers to affordable housing. At left is former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
Trump reaches out to Scott in June 2019 as he signs an executive order establishing a White House Council on eliminating regulatory barriers to affordable housing. At left is former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Scott waits for his ride after a Senate Republican Policy luncheon in July 2019.
Scott waits for his ride after a Senate Republican Policy luncheon in July 2019.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
An image of Scott is projected onto a home in Rochester, New York, as Scott speaks during the Republican National Convention in August 2020. The convention was virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
An image of Scott is projected onto a home in Rochester, New York, as Scott speaks during the Republican National Convention in August 2020. The convention was virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Damon Winter/Redux
Scott pleads with a supporter to vote for US Sen. Kelly Loeffler during a campaign event in Doraville, Georgia, in October 2020.
Scott pleads with a supporter to vote for US Sen. Kelly Loeffler during a campaign event in Doraville, Georgia, in October 2020.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Scott stops to look at damage at the US Capitol on the morning after the riot on January 6, 2021.
Scott stops to look at damage at the US Capitol on the morning after the riot on January 6, 2021.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Scott and other Republican senators prepare for a news conference in July 2021. Graham, right, organized the conference to criticize what he called a Senate Democrats "spending spree."
Scott and other Republican senators prepare for a news conference in July 2021. Graham, right, organized the conference to criticize what he called a Senate Democrats "spending spree."
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Scott submits his ballot during early voting in Hanahan, SC in October 2022. He was once again reelected.
Scott submits his ballot during early voting in Hanahan, SC in October 2022. He was once again reelected.
Mic Smith/AP
Scott shows his socks to a reporter as he arrives for a meeting with fellow Senate Republicans in November 2022.
Scott shows his socks to a reporter as he arrives for a meeting with fellow Senate Republicans in November 2022.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Scott is ceremonially sworn into office by Vice President Kamala Harris in January 2023. Scott's mother, Frances, is holding the Bible. When Scott announced an exploratory committee in April 2023, he emphasized his evangelical faith, his race and his experience growing up as the son of a single mother.
Scott is ceremonially sworn into office by Vice President Kamala Harris in January 2023. Scott's mother, Frances, is holding the Bible. When Scott announced an exploratory committee in April 2023, he emphasized his evangelical faith, his race and his experience growing up as the son of a single mother.
Jon Cherry/Reuters
Scott <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/22/politics/tim-scott-2024-presidential-campaign/index.html" target="_blank">formally announces his presidential run</a> in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, in May 2023. "Our party and our nation are standing at a time for choosing," Scott said. "Victimhood or victory? Grievance or greatness? I choose freedom and hope and opportunity."
Scott formally announces his presidential run in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, in May 2023. "Our party and our nation are standing at a time for choosing," Scott said. "Victimhood or victory? Grievance or greatness? I choose freedom and hope and opportunity."
Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg/Getty Images