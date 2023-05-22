US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020.
E. Jean Carroll may sue Trump again. Hear what legal expert thinks
02:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020.
E. Jean Carroll may sue Trump again. Hear what legal expert thinks
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Defence attorney Timothy Parlatore, representing US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, speaks with reporters at a pre-trial hearing for Gallagher's court martial for alleged war crimes in Iraq, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump's legal team
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17 in Washington, DC.
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fl immigration law
How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen. Bill Cassidy SOTU
Sen. Cassidy on debt ceiling talks: Biden needs to show leadership
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ROTHSCHILD, WISCONSIN - MAY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, DeSantis is expected to be among the top contenders vying for the Republican presidential nomination next year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
These residents live near Disney World. Hear what they think of DeSantis' feud
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moms for liberty
Who are Moms for Liberty? A look into the conservative group
07:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mtg
Republican strategist slams MTG's latest comments
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jordan Plaskett split vpx
Watch Rep. Jordan clash with Rep. Plaskett on the credibility of FBI whistleblowers
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump town hall
Why former Trump White House lawyer thinks Trump will go to jail
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos
See Rep. George Santos speak after expulsion referral to House Ethics Committee
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump maggie haberman split
Haberman: New evidence has people around Trump anxious
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) departs a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. This was Feinstein's first hearing after fighting illness and being absent from the Senate for almost three months.
Reporter asks senator about 3-month absence. Hear her surprising response
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Alyssa Farah Griffin Split
Ex-Trump aide on 'the million-dollar question' in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher's defense attorney Tim Parlatore speaks to the media after opening arguments in the soldier's court-martial trial at Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, California , U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trump lawyer's previous 'telling' comments could've pointed to legal team infighting
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

E. Jean Carroll has asked a judge to amend her initial defamation case against former President Donald Trump to seek additional punitive damages after he repeated his statements at a CNN town hall.

The request was made in a letter to the judge seeking clarity on the initial lawsuit following the jury verdict earlier this month finding Trump sexually abused Carroll and awarding her $5 million.

Carroll’s attorneys said Trump’s defamatory statements repeated during the town hall earlier this month go directly to the issue of punitive damages, which are intended to punish the person found liable.

Carroll’s initial lawsuit was held up on appeal and relates to statements Trump made in 2019 while he was president. The trial involved a statement Trump made in 2022.

An appeals court sent the initial lawsuit back to the lower court judge just before the trial. It is up to the judge to determine whether it moves forward.

This story is breaking and will be updated.