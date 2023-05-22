michael block cnntm intv
Michael Block was asked about bar tab after PGA Championship finish. Hear his reply
01:18 - Source: CNN
Living Golf 16 videos
michael block cnntm intv
Michael Block was asked about bar tab after PGA Championship finish. Hear his reply
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
American astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr (1923 - 1998), Commander of NASA's upcoming Apollo 14 lunar landing mission, with the mission's insignia behind him at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 14th November 1970. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)
The incredible true story of the time an astronaut played golf on the moon
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy after putting in to win The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on the 18th green on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Spain's Jon Rahm feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Masters
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Matt Fitzpatrick intv 041908ASEG3 cnni sports_00002001.png
1-on-1 with newly minted PGA Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Eliezer Paul-Gindiri playing.
TikTok superstar Snappy Gilmore talks CNN through his signature one-handed swing
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
don riddell joshua stern golf digest
Golf Digest to launch amateur tournament
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Matt Fitzpatrick of England kisses the U.S. Open Championship trophy after winning during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
CNN sits down with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ratchanon Chantananuwat video card 1
Meet 15-year-old golfing record breaker Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the start of the first half against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes on the latest edition of 'The Match'
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 brooks koepka bryson dechambeau the match preview
Justin Thomas reflects on his PGA Championship victory
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mykhailo golod golfer tease
Golf community rallies together to help teenage Ukrainian golfer escape country to US
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 21: Georgia Hall of England plays her shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 21, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
British Open champion Georgia Hall hungry for more major glory
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PATTAYA, THAILAND - MARCH 12: Carlota Ciganda of Spain plays her third shot at 7th hole during the third round of Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on March 12, 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
Long drive specialist Carlota Ciganda targeting 'dream' first major
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 22: Steph Kyriacou of Australia plays her second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links on August 22, 2021 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Steph Kyriacou: Rookie of the year set to take her game to the next level
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 06: Harold Varner III of USA celebrates after sinking an eagle putt on the 18th to win The PIF Saudi International during day four of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 06, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
Harold Varner III holes incredible 92-foot eagle putt to win Saudi International
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

This was uncharted territory for Michael Block.

Playing in the final round of a major, paired alongside one of the greats of the game, was like a dream for the 46-year-old who works full-time as a golf instructor. And that was before he drilled a hole-in-one.

On the 15th hole on the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship, from 151 yards, Block sent his ball straight into the hole and, in turn, sent the crowd wild. Even his playing partner, former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, seemed in shock.

“I hit it good, but I didn’t see it go in and Rory stops all of a sudden. He turns around, he’s got his arms open and is coming and giving me a hug,” Block told CNN’s This Morning.

“I’m going: ‘What is going on right now?’ He goes: ‘It went in the hole.’ I was like: ‘You’ve got to be kidding, right now under these circumstances that it went in the hole.’ Crazy.”

Block and McIlroy embrace after their final rounds at the 2023 PGA Championship.
Block and McIlroy embrace after their final rounds at the 2023 PGA Championship.
Abbie Parr/AP

The moment was a crowning one on what was a weekend that catapulted him from outsider to household favorite.

With a critical par save at the end of his final round, Block finished with a share of 15th place, earning him an automatic spot at next year’s event, as well as $288,333 in prize money.

Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy aloft after winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy aloft after winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
Seth Wenig/AP

Brooks Koepka wins third PGA Championship to seal fifth major title

To put that into perspective, that is almost four times his previous highest payout.

In describing the moment, Block reference the 1996 movie “Tin Cup” which sees Kevin Costner play a golf professional working at a driving range who tries to qualify for the U.S. Open to win the heart of his successful rival’s girlfriend, per IMDB.

“It is a “Tin Cup” moment without a doubt. I am a club pro, I teach golf, I’m the head golf professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo,” he said.

“And for me to be out with these guys, Rory McIlroy on Sunday, Justin Rose on Saturday, and to have the Rochester people out here that are the biggest supporters of golf I have ever seen in my life was absolutely unbelievable and it was a dream come true.”

But it was the whole weekend which meant so much to Block.

Block celebrates after his hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Block celebrates after his hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Abbie Parr/AP

The major was his 25th PGA Tour start – he had made four cuts in those 24 previous events, with his best tour finish being tied for 69th at the 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship.

As he made his way off the final green, his spot at next year’s event secured, Block was met with a vice-like hug from his wife. He said she “almost choked” him such was the force of the hug.

To cap off a memorable trip to Rochester, New York, Block was given sponsor exemptions into two upcoming PGA Tour events – the Charles Schwab Challenge this week and RBC Canadian Open in June.

In a touching moment, which the PGA Tour tweeted, Block and his wife broke down into tears as they received their invite to the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Being emotional wasn’t something he was accustomed to, but the tears have flowed over the last 24 hours, he said.

“She hadn’t seen me cry outside of one other time in my life until this week and I literally woke up on my bed crying this morning, it was pretty crazy,” he said.

Understandably, the new additions to his calendar has meant teaching back at his club in California is going to have to wait.

And Block is hoping his students will understand his reason for canceling this week’s lessons as he flies to Fort Worth, Texas.

Block celebrates with spectators after hitting a hole-in-one on the 15th hole.
Block celebrates with spectators after hitting a hole-in-one on the 15th hole.
Scott Taetsch/PGA of America/Getty Images

“I won’t be back at work until next week so I need to cancel a couple lessons. It’s a good thing. I think they understand why. I think they understand why I can’t teach them tomorrow,” he said.

Five days ago, Block was a club pro working full-time as a golf instructor, charging $150 dollars for a lesson. Now, he thinks there might be pressure to up those rates.

“I have a feeling my wife is going to make me charge more,” he joked.