Miley Cyrus, here in March, doesn't have plans to do a major stadium tour anytime soon.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
 

While she has one of the biggest hits in the music industry in awhile, don’t expect Miley Cyrus to go on tour.

During a recently published interview with British Vogue, Cyrus talked about the success of her hit single, “Flowers” and said of touring, “It’s been a minute.”

“After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” she said. “Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own? And, you know what…”

Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“I love performing but pretty much for them,” Cyrus said regarding her fans. However, she isn’t a fond of touring.

“Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”