Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 23, 2023

Today CNN 10 takes you to Myanmar where Cyclone Mocha has devastated the southeastern Asian country with heavy floods, wiping out entire villages. Authorities say more than 400 people have died, but the death toll may rise. Then CNN 10 heads to Mars where NASA updates us on its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission and says data shows the possible history of water on the red planet. Then CNN 10 heads to the island nation of Mauritius where conservationists are looking to restore its ebony forests and exotic bird species. And before you go, CNN 10 heads to San Diego where engineers built and shook the world’s tallest earthquake simulation building. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10