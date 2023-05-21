Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19 - Source: CNN Business
Latest in tech 15 videos
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People wait in line at the April 2022 grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, which used Bored Ape images.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
07:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Keri Williams wouldn’t have her business without TikTok. She launched The Branded Pinto, her custom hat shop, about two years ago after a video she shared of one of her creations “blew up” on TikTok. Nearly all of her business still comes from the platform.

But earlier this week, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill banning TikTok in the state. Now, Williams, who lives near Montana’s largest city — Billings — is scrambling to figure out the future of her business.

“I’ve been trying to get some of the people over to Instagram in case something horrible does happen, where people suddenly can’t get to my TikTok,” she told CNN, “but I’m not really sure how it’s all going to work.”

Keri Williams
Keri Williams
Courtesy Keri Williams

Over the past year, lawmakers in Washington have ratcheted up their scrutiny of TikTok, with a growing number of Congress members calling for a national ban of the short-form video app due to concerns about its ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.

But with the bill signing this week, Montana became the first US state to impose a complete ban of the app — and almost immediately threw residents like Williams into a new era of uncertainty that could spread to other parts of the country if more states or the federal government take similar action.

The law, set to take effect in January, has already been the subject of a lawsuit by a group of TikTok users who allege it infringes on their First Amendment rights. Legal and technology experts have also raised questions about how the law can even be enforced. But some residents are still bracing for the fallout.

A teenager taps the TikTok logo on a smartphone.
A teenager taps the TikTok logo on a smartphone.
Marijan Murat/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

Why Montana's TikTok ban may not work

“It would definitely be a real kick in the face for me to, like, suddenly lose overnight,” Christian W. Poole, who calls himself the “Unofficial Ambassador for the State of Montana” on TikTok, told CNN about a ban going into effect.

Poole has amassed a following of more than 400,000 people who tune in for his mostly Montana-themed comedy videos. Poole said he makes “grocery” money off of TikTok, but he does it as “a fun hobby” and to make friends.

If he lost all of the friends that he made over the past four years, and all of the content that he spent much of his free time creating for fellow Montanans, “That would suck,” he said.

The push to take action against TikTok has been months, if not years, in the making. Criticism of TikTok ramped up last year after a BuzzFeed News report said some US user data had been repeatedly accessed from China, and cited one employee who alleged: “Everything is seen in China.”

TikTok later confirmed that some US user data can be accessed by some employees in China, but it has repeatedly denied that the Chinese government has asked for its user data.

TikTok, like other social media platforms, has also come under scrutiny in Washington for its potential negative impacts on young users as well as fears that its algorithms may lead users to potentially harmful subject matter, including posts related to suicide and eating disorders.

But the app’s audience appears to keep growing. TikTok said in March that it has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million users in 2020, when the Trump administration first threatened to ban the service.

TikTok has served as a lifeline for many to connect with others, and for businesses to reach customers. Some of these users in Montana are now frustrated with their local lawmakers.

“They just think China’s going to come and steal all of our information is what I got from everything,” Williams said after reading news of the ban. “But it’s some peoples’ actual livelihoods, and they’re just like willy-nillying it out there, with no plans and no way to enforce anything.”

“To me, I just kind of see a bunch of old men that have no idea what TikTok even is,” Williams said. “My main concern is that I just spent a bunch of money on all of my hat-making stuff, and now I’m gonna have, like, no customers.”

Taylor Reed, of Kalispell, Montana, similarly told CNN that he launched his home painting business, Reed Painting, during the pandemic with the help of TikTok. He said he taught himself how to use TikTok after reading about 60 books on marketing a small business.

“What we found is that TikTok gave us a way to be more competitive with less advertising dollars,” he said. “It really opened up a lot of doors for us in our company,” he added, including sponsorship deals with major companies such as Benjamin Moore.

While he is still skeptical that the law will actually end up going into effect, and thinks the concerns around data privacy that lawmakers cite are “not unique to TikTok,” Reed said the signing of it this week “was a good wake-up call to diversify onto other platforms.”

He said he hasn’t been able to find the same reach on other channels like Facebook’s Reels, and also struggles to edit videos without the features in TikTok’s app, so he will likely end up hiring an outside videographer.

For now, Reed said he will continue to use TikTok “for as long as we’re able.” But, he said, “we will definitely be pushing out onto other platforms. We’re not going to pigeonhole ourselves into just this one.”

CNN’s Hazel Tang contributed to this report.