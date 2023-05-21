CNN —

Kim Kardashian is a business mogul, lawyer in training and reality TV star – but says her most challenging, and rewarding, job is being a mom.

The Skims founder and mom of four spoke candidly about the parenting challenges she contends with in a clip from her upcoming appearance on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be a more true statement,” Kardashian said. “Especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding and there’s madness going on.”

“It’s the best chaos though,” she added.

Kardashian shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

They wed in 2014, in a lavish European ceremony, before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. The divorce was finalized in 2022.

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep,” Kardashian admitted in the clip, adding that playing “good cop and bad cop” is another challenge she faces while working on “being a little bit firmer” when her kids are fighting.

She said her early morning workouts, which are frequently documented on her social media accounts, prepare her for the “craziness” of the day, but there are some nights where she goes “hour by hour to see if we’re going to survive.”

There are lessons to be learned amid the chaos according to Kardashian, who also said parenthood has taught her more about herself than she could have anticipated.

“You are never prepared but you will figure it out,” she said. “It will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”

Still, Kardashian said she wouldn’t trade being a mom for anything. “It is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet,” she said.