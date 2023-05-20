An apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, where police say a 3-year-old child shot and injured two people on Thursday evening.
A 3-year-old child shot and injured two people in Indiana on Thursday evening, which led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Illinois, law enforcement told CNN.

The child got access to a gun and fired one round, striking two people at an apartment in Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department Lt. Justin Hartman told CNN.

Officers responded to a local hospital where the two victims were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting, Hartman said. One of the victims is the child’s mother, he added. Police did not say how the child was able to access the gun or what type of weapon was used.

The second shooting victim, identified as 23-year-old Trayshaun Smith, was a friend of the child’s mother who was visiting the apartment, Hartman said. Smith, a resident of Lafayette, was then arrested on an active murder warrant issued out of Cook County, Illinois, the lieutenant said.

CNN has not been able to reach Smith and has been unable able to determine if he has legal representation.

The Lafayette Police Department is working with the Markham Police Department in Cook County regarding Smith’s arrest, Hartman said.

CNN has contacted the Markham Police Department for more information about the incident.

Lafayette is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.