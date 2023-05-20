Washington CNN —

Former Donald Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore, who departed the former president’s legal team earlier this week, said Saturday he left because of infighting among the group.

“It had nothing to do with the case itself or the client,” Parlatore told CNN’s Paula Reid on “Newsroom.”

“The real reason is because there are certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be. In particular, there is one individual who works for him, Boris Epshteyn, who had really done everything he could to try to block us – to prevent us from doing what we could to defend the president.”

CNN has reached out to Epshteyn for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.