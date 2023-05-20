CNN —

Auliʻi Cravalho “cannot wait to help” make the recently announced live-action version of Disney’s animated 2016 film “Moana” a reality, but it won’t be as the titular character.

In an Instagram video post shared on her verified account Friday, Cravalho explained when she was cast as Moana at 14 years old, “it wonderfully changed my life and started my career.”

“In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role,” the actor, now 22, continued. “I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

Cravalho added that “as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength.”

“I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story,” she concluded.

In April, Dwayne Johnson – who voiced the role Maui in the Polynesian-set animated classic – announced on his own social media that the live-action “Moana” was happening.

“Deeply humbled to announce we’re bringing the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live action big screen,” he said in a video filmed on a beach in O’ahu, Hawaii that was posted on his verified Instagram account.

He added that “this story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace, mana and warrior strength.”

The animated “Moana” hit theaters in 2016 and was a box office smash, grossing more than $600 million worldwide.

While Cravalho won’t appear as Moana in the new version, she will again be heard as the character in a musical animated continuation series for Disney, also titled “Moana,” currently in pre-production.