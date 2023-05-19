CNN —

Jim Brown, the transcendent athlete-actor-activist who ran roughshod over the NFL and its record books in the 1950s and 1960s and won multiple MVP awards before retiring abruptly at the age of 30 to focus on the civil rights movement and a career in Hollywood, has died, his former team, the Cleveland Browns, said Friday. He was 87.

The Browns tweeted, “Jim Brown Forever.

Jim Brown, led the league in rushing in eight of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns and set the all-time record for rushing yards. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

“Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.

“It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world.

“Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

After he retired from football in 1966 despite being at the height of his career, Brown caught the acting bug, starring in the 1967 World War II movie, “The Dirty Dozen.” He went on to appear in more than 50 films.

Brown also made his mark as a civil rights activist, working with inner-city gang members and prison inmates.

Brown led the NFL in rushing a record eight times in his nine seasons and rushed for a record 12,312 yards.

He went to nine Pro Bowls and was an NFL champion in 1964.

“One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever,” the NFL tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.