Washington CNN —

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, announced remote workdays for her staff in August and asked judges to refrain from in-person hearings for parts of that month, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

The letter, first reported by The New York Times, is the latest indication that Willis is likely to make her charging decisions public during that timeframe in August. She previously alerted law enforcement officials that she would announce whether anyone will face charges between July 11 and September 1.

The letter outlines a handful of remote workdays for the district attorney’s staff that span the first three weeks of August. “This remote work will reduce the number of Fulton County District Attorney’s office staff in the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center by approximately 70%,” Willis wrote.

Security concerns, along with securing recent cooperation deals, have been driving factors in pushing back Willis’ timeline for announcing possible charges in her long-running investigation into Trump and his allies. She has been eying potential conspiracy and racketeering charges, which would allow her to bring charges against multiple defendants.

In her letter, Willis noted that throughout the remote work periods, some of her staff would continue working full-time, including her “leadership team” and “all armed investigators.”

Willis also requested that judges limit in-person court dates for two weeks in August.

“I respectfully request that judges not schedule trials and in person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14,” Willis said in the letter.

The letter was sent to a variety of Fulton County officials, judges and local law enforcement leaders.