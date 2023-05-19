exp yellen debt ceiling manu raju reports FST 050204ASEG1 cnni business_00002201.png
Yellen: U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn't act
03:41 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp yellen debt ceiling manu raju reports FST 050204ASEG1 cnni business_00002201.png
Yellen: U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn't act
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2024 toyota tacoma trailhunter
Watch video of the extra-rugged off-road 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tesla bots 01
Tesla shows off updates to its robot. See how it's lagging behind the competition
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cnbc
Elon Musk: 'I'll say what I want to say' even if it means losing money
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric schmidt
How former Google exec thinks AI could become a weapon of war
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen Blumenthal
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
remote worker file
Survey finds these US employees are the happiest
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alexis ohanian ISO wtcw 051123
AI investor explains how this new technology could revolutionize how we watch television
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lyft CEO David Risher told CNN what it was like while he was a driver for the ridesharing company.
Lyft CEO explains what he learned from Jeff Bezos
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jim Steyer AI expert
Expert predicts AI to hit children 'like a freight train'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Steve Wozniak CNNTM
'The Godfather of AI' quits Google and warns of its dangers. Apple co-founder weighs in
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Lindell
Reporter spent 3 hours pressing MyPillow CEO's lies. Hear the most significant takeaway
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
girl scout cookies vpx screengrab
Girl Scout troop out of NYC has a unique mission
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
07:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

The US government is barreling towards the day it can no longer pay its bills unless Congress passes legislation raising the debt ceiling. However, that so-called X-date may be on an accelerated timeline for some unlikely reasons.

Earlier this year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the X-date would come between July and September, but in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote that “after reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1.” She reiterated that same timeline this week.

While the Treasury Department hasn’t explicitly given a reason for its tax revenue deficiency, experts have said two main factors may have caused a shortfall.

Falling stock and crypto prices may have taken a toll

Capital gains taxes, which is money owed on profits from the sale of investments, were a significant piece of the tax puzzle that fell short this year, according to Michael Pugliese, a senior economist at Wells Fargo.

Pugliese said that last year, capital gains taxes paid to the government were “unusually strong” due to a market boom.

“Stock prices were up quite a bit, the crypto boom, all those different things. That led to really strong capital gains tax revenue increases,” he said.

However, stocks and other assets like cryptocurrencies and the housing market saw sinking valuations over the past year.

“I think most forecasters expected a dropoff this year,” Pugliese said. However, he said revenue from capital gains taxes came in even weaker than most experts anticipated.

“What matters is that they didn’t come in strong enough to ensure we could get to the end of July or the beginning of August, which was the hope,” he added.

Tornadoes, winter storms and mudslides pushed deadlines for millions of taxpayers

Another factor that may have lowered the federal government’s tax income this year: unexpected natural disasters.

Counties in multiple states, including Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, were granted a deferral on tax payments due to severe storms and other natural disasters. Most recently, the IRS extended the deadline to pay taxes for California residents to October 16 due to severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides that occurred late last year and early this year.

California’s payments might have had an outsized effect on the federal government’s tax revenue shortage, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“California is one of the biggest states, with a lot of wealthy people, and that’s really undermined tax revenues that are coming in,” he told CNN.

Zandi added that the capital gains shortfall and tax payment deferrals were a “real surprise” to the US government and likely contributed to the default date getting moved earlier.

“Of course, there’s no way to predict it. That was a natural disaster coming out of nowhere, and the US could not have predicted it.”