TL 5P CHEN JAKE TAPPER LIVE _00002530.png
Disney cancels plans for a new billion-dollar Florida development amid its ongoing feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
03:27 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
TL 5P CHEN JAKE TAPPER LIVE _00002530.png
Disney cancels plans for a new billion-dollar Florida development amid its ongoing feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2024 toyota tacoma trailhunter
Watch video of the extra-rugged off-road 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tesla bots 01
Tesla shows off updates to its robot. See how it's lagging behind the competition
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cnbc
Elon Musk: 'I'll say what I want to say' even if it means losing money
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric schmidt
How former Google exec thinks AI could become a weapon of war
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen Blumenthal
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
remote worker file
Survey finds these US employees are the happiest
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alexis ohanian ISO wtcw 051123
AI investor explains how this new technology could revolutionize how we watch television
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lyft CEO David Risher told CNN what it was like while he was a driver for the ridesharing company.
Lyft CEO explains what he learned from Jeff Bezos
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jim Steyer AI expert
Expert predicts AI to hit children 'like a freight train'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Steve Wozniak CNNTM
'The Godfather of AI' quits Google and warns of its dangers. Apple co-founder weighs in
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Lindell
Reporter spent 3 hours pressing MyPillow CEO's lies. Hear the most significant takeaway
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
girl scout cookies vpx screengrab
Girl Scout troop out of NYC has a unique mission
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
07:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Disney’s battle with Florida’s Republican governor and soon-to-be presidential contender, Ron DeSantis, is playing out like a reality TV show. And while Disney’s tactical maneuvering — most recently, abandoning a $1 billion office project near Orlando — has dominated headlines, that partly overshadows a less-cinematic reality: Disney’s business is struggling.

Visitors walk along Main Street at The Magic Kingdom as Walt Disney World reopens following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Visitors walk along Main Street at The Magic Kingdom as Walt Disney World reopens following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

Disney is scrapping plans for a new $1 billion Florida campus

The company’s latest salvo in the back-and-forth with DeSantis came Thursday, when it pulled the plug on its Lake Nona office complex. The project would have transferred some 2,000 high-paying jobs from California to Florida. Now, the mass relocation is off, and Disney said it would even help the 200 or so employees who’d already made the move come back to California if they want to.

There are a couple ways to read that news. For Team Disney, the move is just the latest in which the company is relentlessly dunking on a relatively inexperienced politician who picked a fight with the wrong conglomerate. If you’re on Team DeSantis, shutting down Lake Nona reflects the desperation of a company whose stock is tanking and whose core businesses face serious headwinds.

There’s a bit of truth on both sides.

A spokesperson for DeSantis said Thursday it was “unsurprising” that Disney would cancel the project “given the company’s financial straits, falling market cap and declining stock price.”

He’s not wrong. But Disney’s financial problems have much more to do with its money-guzzling streaming business and its rapidly dwindling profit from traditional cable TV.

Its streaming business (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) remains unprofitable, and operating income from its cable and broadcast networks fell 35% on lower ad revenue in the first quarter of this year.

Disney’s traditional safety net, the reliably profitable parks division, is still a bright spot from a financial perspective. But fans are deeply unhappy with recent pricing and logistics changes, saying they feel and nickel-and-dimed. Disney recently lowered park prices in response to customer outrage, but that didn’t exactly help its profit crunch problem.

ron desantis 051523
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Disney rocks DeSantis ahead of expected White House bid announcement

“You need a PhD to plan Disney World vacation anymore — they’ve made it so, so complicated,” said Pete Werner, who runs the travel agency Dreams Unlimited Travel as well as WDWInfo.com, one of Disney’s oldest fan sites. “The parks and resorts have always been good for them,” he said. “That can change, and that will change if they don’t change direction of the parks soon.”

Investors seem to share those concerns. Disney’s stock is down more than 5% this year, while the S&P 500 is up 2%. Rivals such as Comcast (up 16%) and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (up 28%) have rocketed higher.

The news of the Lake Nona cancellation came the same day Disney announced it would shut down its Star Wars hotel, known as the Galactic Starcruiser, which is barely a year old. Fans had immediately balked at the price for the resort, where guests paid around $4,800 to $6,000 per cabin for an immersive two-night experience. That price point proved to be a tough sell, Werner said, and Disney began offering discounts in January.

With the parks in particular, he said, Disney is “almost surgical” with cuts.

Given the parks’ importance to Disney’s bottom line, it wasn’t about to let one of its cost-intensive resorts limp along at a loss.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, back for his second stint at the helm, has his work cut out for him. He may be winning the PR battle at the moment with DeSantis. But the real work — solving Disney’s existential threats — will take more than a crack team of high-paid lawyers and communications professionals to solve.

— CNN’s Natasha Chen and Chris Isidore contributed reporting.