One of the strongest storms on record to hit Myanmar has left thousands of people in urgent need of food, water, shelter, and medical help.



Cyclone Mocha slammed into the southeast Asian nation on Sunday. Western Rakhine state, an area with hundreds of thousands of displaced people living in camps, was hit especially hard.

Amid the urgent need for help, widespread storm damage and Myanmar’s military junta have made it difficult for some humanitarian aid groups to deliver desperately needed relief.

