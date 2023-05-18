A Rohingya woman carries her baby next to her destroyed home at the Basara refugee camp in Sittwe, Myanmar, on Tuesday, May 16.

Cyclone Mocha slammed into Myanmar's coast on Sunday as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the country.

Hundreds of people are feared to have died and thousands more are in urgent need of shelter, clean water, food and health care as a clearer picture of the devastation is beginning to emerge.

Widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure has been reported throughout Rakhine, a largely impoverished and isolated state.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees remain in Rakhine, mostly confined to camps where authorities place strict controls on their movement. It is in these poorly constructed camps that aid agencies fear Cyclone Mocha has hit the hardest.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.