A Rohingya woman carries her baby next to her destroyed home at the Basara refugee camp in Sittwe, Myanmar, on Tuesday, May 16.
The week in 34 photos
Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

Published 7:43 PM EDT, Thu May 18, 2023

Cyclone Mocha slammed into Myanmar's coast on Sunday as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the country.

Hundreds of people are feared to have died and thousands more are in urgent need of shelter, clean water, food and health care as a clearer picture of the devastation is beginning to emerge.

Widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure has been reported throughout Rakhine, a largely impoverished and isolated state.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees remain in Rakhine, mostly confined to camps where authorities place strict controls on their movement. It is in these poorly constructed camps that aid agencies fear Cyclone Mocha has hit the hardest.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

US President Joe Biden, second from right, and Vice President Kamala Harris <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/16/politics/biden-kevin-mccarthy-debt-default-negotiations/index.html" target="_blank">meet with congressional leaders</a> in the White House Oval Office on Tuesday, May 16, to talk about a deal to raise the nation's borrowing limit and avoid a historic default. Joining Biden and Harris, from left, are Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A lightning bolt is seen in the sky as migrants line up for processing in Fronton, Texas, on Saturday, May 13. The migrants had just crossed the US-Mexico border. The expiration of the border restriction policy known as Title 42 has so far brought <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/14/us/title-42-border-immigration-sunday/index.html" target="_blank">fewer migrant arrivals than expected</a>, but southern border communities still worry about overcrowded facilities for processing and detention.
Julio Cortez/AP
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum drives to the basket during Game 7 of the NBA playoff series against Philadelphia on Sunday, May 14. Tatum scored 51 points — <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/15/sport/jayson-tatum-boston-celtics-philadelphia-76ers-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">a Game 7 record</a> — to lead the Celtics to a 112-88 win and a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images
Daniel Penny, a US Marine veteran who held homeless street artist Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train earlier this month, is transported to his arraignment on Friday, May 12. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/12/us/jordan-neely-daniel-penny-new-york-subway-death-charge/index.html" target="_blank">Penny surrendered to police</a> to face a second-degree manslaughter charge.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their positions near the front-line city of Bakhmut on Thursday, May 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/11/europe/bakhmut-counterattacks-underway-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bakhmut is the site of a monthslong assault by Russian forces</a>, including Wagner mercenaries, that has driven thousands from their homes and left the area devastated.
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
Plebes from the US Naval Academy climb the Herndon Monument in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday. May 17. It's an annual tradition for the first-year students to climb the monument, coated with a thick layer of vegetable shortening, to retrieve the Plebian Sailor's hat on top and replace it with an officer's hat.
Leah Millis/Reuters
Singer <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/10/21/entertainment/gallery/taylor-swift/index.html" target="_blank">Taylor Swift</a> performs during a concert in Philadelphia on Friday, May 12.
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS
Britain's Prince Harry, center, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attend the Women of Vision Awards in New York on Tuesday, May 16. After the event, the couple was involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi that could have resulted in a "catastrophic" outcome, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/17/americas/harry-meghan-car-crash-intl/index.html" target="_blank">their spokesperson alleged</a>.
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A girl looks out from a rickshaw while evacuating Sittwe, Myanmar, on Saturday, May 13 — a day before Cyclone Mocha made landfall.
Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images
Community members sing during a prayer vigil that was held at a church in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday, May 15. Earlier in the day, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/16/us/farmington-new-mexico-shooting-tuesday/index.html" target="_blank">a mass shooting in the city</a> left three people dead and six others wounded. The 18-year-old gunman was shot dead by responding police officers.
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
Peregrine falcon chicks are measured by conservationists and fitted with tracking rings in Salisbury, England, on Wednesday, May 17.
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Firefighters play drums and chant slogans during a demonstration in Madrid on Tuesday, May 18. They were calling for a national, legal framework for fire services that would regulate employment and working conditions.
Guillermo Gutierrez Carrascal/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan attends his portrait unveiling at the US Capitol on Wednesday, May 17.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder gets a ball shoved in his face by Golden State's Draymond Green during an NBA playoff game on Friday, May 12. The Lakers eliminated Golden State, last season's champions.
Ashley Landis/AP
Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, center, meets with supporters in the country's capital of Ankara as he visits Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of modern Turkey, on Saturday, May 13. Turkey's fiercely contested presidential election is <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/15/europe/turkey-runoff-elections-erdogan-kilicdaroglu-intl/index.html" target="_blank">heading to a runoff</a> after neither Kilicdaroglu nor <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/12/middleeast/gallery/recep-tayyip-erdogan/index.html" target="_blank">President Recep Tayyip Erdogan</a> was able to secure 50% of the vote.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
A man drives a horse-drawn cart past burned buses in Keur Massar, Senegal, on Wednesday, May 16. The service vehicles were set on fire by protesters the night before, when supporters of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clashed with security forces.
Leo Correa/AP
US Sen. Dianne Feinstein attends a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, May 11. The 89-year-old Democrat had been recovering from shingles at home in California, and she had been absent from Capitol Hill since February. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/18/politics/dianne-feinstein-shingles-complications/index.html" target="_blank">Her office confirmed that she experienced broader health complications</a> following her shingles diagnosis, contradicting an earlier denial from the senator herself. Feinstein has been dogged by health questions for years, including over her memory — questions that have only intensified during her monthslong absence from the Senate and her recent return.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
People perform during a parade celebrating the Tin Hau festival in Hong Kong on Friday, May 12.
Lam Yik/Reuters
Two Hérens cows lock horns during a traditional cow fighting event in Aproz, Switzerland, on Sunday, May 14. Each year, when these cows are taken to alpine pastures, they test their strength and <a href="https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/multimedia/rural-traditions_these-are-the-rules-of-swiss-cow-fighting/44943262" target="_blank" target="_blank">fight for the herd's leadership</a>.
Valentin Flauraud/Keystone/AP
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is introduced before a WNBA preseason game on Friday, May 12. It was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/13/sport/brittney-griner-return-phoenix-mercury-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">her first competitive game</a> since she spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody last year.
Matt York/AP
This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, May 18, shows a flooded street in Cesena, Italy. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/17/europe/italy-flooding-three-killed-rain-intl/index.html" target="_blank">At least nine people have been killed by heavy flooding and mudslides</a> in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, and as many as 20,000 residents are being forced to evacuate, according to local authorities.
Alessandro Serrano/AFP/Getty Images
Naujaj Buchanan, 2, nestles close to a portrait of her godmother, Geraldine Talley, on Sunday, May 14, across the street from the Buffalo, New York, supermarket where Talley was killed in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/17/europe/italy-flooding-three-killed-rain-intl/index.html" target="_blank">mass shooting last year</a>.
Libby March/The Buffalo News/AP
Chicago Mayor-elect <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/04/politics/chicago-mayoral-election-results/index.html" target="_blank">Brandon Johnson</a> hugs Lori Lightfoot, the city's outgoing mayor, during his inauguration ceremony on Monday, May 15.
Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Entertainer Steve-O, best known for his appearances in the "Jackass" movie series, spits fire while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game in San Diego on Monday, May 15.
Gregory Bull/AP
A missile explodes over Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 16. Russia launched an aerial assault against the Ukrainian capital, but most of the Russian munitions failed to hit their marks after being <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/16/europe/kyiv-russian-missile-attack-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">detected and destroyed by Ukraine's defense systems</a>, said the head of Kyiv's military administration.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
A girl dismantles a Kalashnikov rifle during a training lesson in Lviv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 17.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images
Vietnam's Hoang Thi Tinh, in blue, competes against Thailand's Wanwisa Muenjit during a judo match at the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, May 15. Hoang defeated Muenjit to win gold in their weight class.
Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden, left, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/18/politics/biden-fumio-kishida-meeting-japan/index.html" target="_blank">meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida</a> ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Thursday, May 18. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/05/18/politics/gallery/president-joe-biden-japan/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos of Biden's trip to Japan</a>.
Susan Walsh/AP
A fisherman repairs a net along the Casamance River in Ziguinchor, Senegal, on Tuesday, May 16.
Muhamadou Bittaye/AFP/Getty Images
Supermodel Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, May 16. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/cannes-film-festival-fashion-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See the best red-carpet looks from Cannes</a>.
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Sweden's Loreen performs on stage at the Eurovision Song Contest, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/13/europe/eurovision-song-contest-2023-winner-intl/index.html" target="_blank">which she won</a> on Saturday, May 13. She became just the second performer to win the competition more than once, clinching victory with the pop ballad "Tattoo."
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running for governor, embraces his mother, Sandra, at an election-night watch party in Louisville on Tuesday, May 16. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/16/politics/kentucky-governor-primary/index.html" target="_blank">Cameron's victory in the Republican primary</a> sets up a highly anticipated clash this fall with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
A man plants sunflowers in his garden near a damaged Russian tank in the Ukrainian village of Velyka Dymerka on Wednesday, May 17. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/05/11/world/gallery/photos-this-week-may-5-may-11-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 30 photos</a>.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP