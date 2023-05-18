President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 18, ahead of the start of the G-7 Summit.
In pictures: President Joe Biden visits Japan
Susan Walsh/AP

Updated 5:44 AM EDT, Thu May 18, 2023

President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Thursday for a truncated Asia visit meant to bolster allies amid China's growing military and economic ambitions.

The trip, once planned for eight days, has been shortened by half; two of Biden's three stops were scrapped so he could return to Washington for negotiations over raising the US debt ceiling.

Left with only a stop in Japan for the Group of Seven summit, Biden will attempt to coalesce the leaders of some of the world's largest economies around a commitment to take on Beijing's aggressions.

President Joe Biden, left, reacts as he meets with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 18, ahead of the start of the G-7 Summit.
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden takes a selfie with troops on his arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Japan, on May 18.
Susan Walsh/AP
US President Joe Biden greets US soldiers on arriving at the US Marine Corps base in Iwakuni, Japan, on May 18.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon his arrival at the US Marine Corps base in Iwakuni, Japan on May 18, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One during refueling at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 17, as he travels to Japan.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images