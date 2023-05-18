In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20, 2023 in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Washington, DC CNN  — 

US home sales fell in April for the second month in a row, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Thursday. Sales had shown some life, rising in February after a full year of declines due to surging mortgage rates, but that momentum has since cooled.

In April, sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — dropped 3.4% from March. Annually, sales were down 23% from a year ago and the seasonally adjusted annualized sales pace dropped from 5.57 million units a year ago to 4.28 million in April.

April’s falling sales showed that February’s reversal — which ended the longest streak of month-to-month declining home sales on record, going back to 1999 for all homes — did not take off. Mortgage rates were rising in February and pushing toward 7% in March when many of these April closings went into contract.

“Home sales are bouncing back and forth but remain above recent cyclical lows,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “The combination of job gains, limited inventory and fluctuating mortgage rates over the last several months have created an environment of push-pull housing demand.”

In a bit of good news for potential buyers, home prices continue to drop, slightly. The median existing-home price for all housing types in April was $388,800, down 1.7% from April 2022.

But prices and the competition for homes is uneven across the US. Prices rose in the Northeast and Midwest but retreated in the South and West.

“Roughly half of the country is experiencing price gains,” Yun said. “Even in markets with lower prices, primarily the expensive West region, multiple-offer situations have returned in the spring buying season following the calmer winter market. Distressed and forced property sales are virtually nonexistent.”

Inventory remains a challenge for the market. Many current homeowners have mortgage rates that are several percentage points lower than the current average mortgage rate of 6.35% and are unwilling to part with it to buy another home. With spring as the most popular time of the year to sell a home, inventory of homes to buy at the end of April was up, rising 7.2% from March to 1.04 million units.

But the US market remains relatively swift, with properties typically remaining on the market for 22 days in April, down from 29 days in March, but up from 17 days in April 2022. The majority of homes, 73%, were on the market for less than a month in April.

This story is developing and will be updated.