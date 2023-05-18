CNN —

Halle Bailey might be one of the biggest up-and-coming stars, but even she gets starstruck when it comes to a certain other Halle.

On Thursday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Bailey – who stars as Ariel in the new live-action “Little Mermaid” – discussed the moment she met Halle Berry at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

“She was so kind to me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love you!’ ” Bailey exclaimed to the cohosts. “She’s been always really supportive to me over social media, so we’ve had a few inbox interactions, but that was my first time meeting her. And she’s like, an angel.”

Those “inbox interactions” most surely stemmed from a well-documented mixup in 2019, when news of Bailey’s casting as the underwater Disney princess Ariel caused widespread confusion online – where many internet and social media users mistook Halle Bailey for Halle Berry.

“I can’t be the only person who saw news that ‘Halle Bailey is “The Little Mermaid”’ and got very confused because my mind misspelled her last name to make it read ‘Halle Berry is The Little Mermaid,”’ right?” one user tweeted in July of 2019, echoing the thoughts of many.

Ever the graceful Hollywood veteran, Oscar-winner Berry took to Twitter at the time to say, “In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!”

Bailey in turn responded, writing, “this means the world. happy to share names with you,” adding, “love you lots.”

The actress and singer reiterated that sentiment this week, saying on “Live,” “There’s no one else I would rather have a similar name to, because she’s so cool.”