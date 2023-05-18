New York CNN —

During a meeting with more than two dozen bank CEOs on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the urgent need for Congress to address the debt ceiling, according to a readout of the meeting from the Treasury Department.

The meeting, which took place in Washington and included JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, focused in part on the risks on the debt ceiling.

Yellen discussed the “urgent need for Congress to address the debt limit and underscored the real and severe consequences of default for the banking system and the domestic and global economy,” the readout said. Yellen described how a failure to raise or suspend the debt limit would be “catastrophic” for the financial system, families and businesses — a point echoed by Dimon and other executives themselves in public comments.

Beyond the debt ceiling, Yellen and the Wall Street CEOs discussed the ongoing banking crisis.

Yellen “reaffirmed the strength and soundness of the US banking system, noting that it remains well-capitalized with strong liquidity,” Treasury said.

In a nod to the industry’s efforts to resolve regional bank First Republic, which collapsed into receivership earlier this month and was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, Yellen “thanked many of the participants for their leadership and support in responding to these market developments,” according to the readout.