ana cabrera pepsi and milk
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
00:59 - Source: CNN
Food and Drink 16 videos
ana cabrera pepsi and milk
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Two iconic Texas brands have come together to create a Dr Pepper Float ice cream.

The soda company is partnering with Blue Bell Creameries to create the flavor, which mixes together vanilla ice cream and a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet. It’s available beginning Thursday in pint and half-gallon sizes at stores where Blue Bell is sold, the company announced.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing, said in a release.

Blue Bell and Dr Pepper created a new ice cream flavor, Dr Pepper Float.
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper created a new ice cream flavor, Dr Pepper Float.
From Blue Bell Creameries

Both Dr Pepper and Blue Bell have Texas roots.

Founded in 1885 in Waco, Texas, Dr Pepper was the first in a wave of 19th-century upstart soda companies. (It dropped the period after Dr. in the 1950s for design reasons.) The little brand rose to prominence in the latter half of the 20th century and helped shape the soda industry, all while cultivating its reputation as an outsider.

Over the years Dr Pepper has found success as a quirky alternative to Coke and Pepsi. It’s the hero brand in Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) which, along with Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, make up the three largest soda companies in the $37 billion US market, as measured by NIQ in retail and convenience stores.

Recently, Dr Pepper has been gaining ground on its competitors, even as the overall soda market goes flat.

Dr Pepper soda grew its dollar share by 9% from 2003 to 2021, compared to a 26% drop in the carbonated soft drinks category overall, according to Keurig Dr Pepper, citing IRI and the Beverage Digest factbook. Today, Dr Pepper is the fourth most popular soda in the country after Coke, Pepsi and Mountain Dew.

Meanwhile, Blue Bell was started in 1807 in Brenham by a group of business men making butter from excess cream from area farms. Originally called Brenham Creamery Company, the company changed its name to Blue Bell in 1930, and in 1958 expanded its product line with ice cream.

Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report