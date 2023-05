CNN —

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted Wednesday that he has banned TikTok in the state “to protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party.”

The controversial law marks the furthest step yet by a state government to restrict TikTok over perceived security concerns and comes as some federal lawmakers have called for a national ban of TikTok. But it is expected to be challenged in court.

This is breaking news and will be updated.