Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, leaked sensitive Justice Department information to a journalist in an effort to influence a local election, according to a report released Wednesday by the department’s inspector general.

Rollins also lied under oath to during an interview with the inspector general about the information she gave to the reporter, the report says.

The report, which announced the findings of a monthslong probe sparked by the federal prosecutor’s appearance at a Democratic political fundraiser, comes one day after Rollins’ attorney said that she plans to submit her letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by the end of the week.

Her attorney, Michael Bromwich, declined to comment on the ethics probe but said that Rollins is “optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction. The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else.”

Rollins was sworn into the position in January 2022 as the first Black woman to lead the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

