New York CNN —

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins will anchor a new show at 9 pm starting in June, CNN CEO Chris Licht announced Wednesday.

In the new evening show, Collins will “showcase why she’s one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game,” Licht said in an internal memo to employees. “She is a smart and gifted journalist who we’ve all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable. She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers — and as everyone who’s worked with her knows — breaks a lot of news.”

Her appointment fills a vacant slot that had been left open since the departure of former anchor Chris Cuomo, who was terminated by the network in December 2021. Since then, the 9 pm slot was hosted by a cast of CNN anchors, special interviews and town halls.

Licht said Collins will leave the CNN This Morning show, which will be led by Poppy Harlow “alongside a rotation of CNN guest anchors.” Collins’ departure from the morning show is the second in a month after Don Lemon parted ways with CNN in April. The trio hosted the morning show for just five months since its November 2022 launch.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins Jeremy Freeman/CNN

Collins last week interviewed former President Donald Trump during CNN’s contentious and controversial town hall event.

“I’m grateful and excited to join CNN’s primetime lineup for a new show that will feature sharp interviews, fresh reporting and thoughtful conversations on the top stories that are driving the news cycle,” Collins said in a statement. “I’m so thankful for my friend and co-anchor Poppy and will be cheering on the CNN This Morning team every day.”

Collins, 31, joined CNN in 2017 as White House reporter. She was previously a contributor to the right-leaning Daily Caller.