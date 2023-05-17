Megan Fox attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City.
Megan Fox attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City.
Megan Fox may be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover model, but she says she still struggles with body image.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself really the way other people see me,” Fox told the publication. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever.”

Fox explained that she began feeling that way in childhood.

“When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look this way,” she said. “And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”

She added that she wished people wouldn’t notice her physical appearance first.

“I wished everyone noticed my aura, because I have a rainbow aura, and it’s special,” she said

Fox appears on a cover version of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, along with Kim Petras, Martha Stewart and Brooks Nader. The issues hit stands May 18.