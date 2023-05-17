CNN —

Bob Saget would have turned 67 years old on Wednesday.

The “Full House” actor’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, shared how to best celebrate her late husband on his birthday, writing in the caption of a post on her verified Instagram page, “Do as he would do.”

“Tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri.”

Rizzo added that she’ll “never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man.”

“I hope he’s celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that,” she also wrote, alongside a carousel of pictures and video of Saget.

John Mayer, a close friend of the comedian, also paid tribute to Saget on Wednesday when he shared a photo of the two of them on his Instagram page, captioning the post with a message about how grateful he is for his memories of the late star.

“Happy Birthday Bob, I love you,” he wrote.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in January 2022, CNN confirmed at the time. He was 65. In February 2022, his family released a statement confirming his death was the result of head trauma.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the statement said. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The family added that they were “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”