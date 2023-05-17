beer drinking 1
Beer bottle vs can? A beer expert settles the debate
03:04 - Source: CNN
Food and Drink 16 videos
beer drinking 1
Beer bottle vs can? A beer expert settles the debate
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Perdue — yes, the poultry company — is getting into the beer business. Sort of.

For the first time ever, Perdue is selling a 12.5-ounce can of beer that’s specifically made for “beer can chicken” in time for the summer grilling season.

Appropriately titled “Beer Can Chicken Beer,” the limited-edition brew is a honey double-citrus summer ale that’s brewed with “classic grilled chicken seasonings like rosemary, thyme and pink peppercorn.” The $14.99 six-packs will be sold online only beginning May 22.

Perdue is making a "Beer Can Chicken Beer."
Perdue is making a "Beer Can Chicken Beer."
Perdue

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,” said Julie Lehman, Perdue’s vice president of marketing, in a press release. (For those who haven’t made it, beer can chicken involves sticking a can of opened beer into an upright chicken and grilling it indirectly on a grill or smoker.)

To make the beer, which is also for just plain drinking, Perdue partnered with Manhattan-based brewery Torch & Crown Brewing Company.

Online recipes for beer can chicken have proliferated in recent years, according to Perdue’s research, with Google searches peaking around Memorial Day.

Many of the recipes call for a fruity-flavored beer. Perdue’s ale infuses the “bird with flavor, marinating it from the inside out, but it keeps the chicken moist and tender during the cooking process,” the company said.

Perdue is also selling whole chickens with special packaging at grocery stores nationwide promoting the beer.