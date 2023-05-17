Velveeta martini Veltini
New York CNN  — 

Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile is driving off into the sunset. Say hello, to … the Frankmobile.

For the first time in its nearly century-long existence, the famous hot-dog-shaped vehicle is changing its name. Oscar Mayer says the new Frankmobile name “pays homage” to the new recipe for its hot dogs rolling out this summer.

Despite the change, the Frankmobile looks largely the same compared to its predecessor – other than a new decal on the vehicle’s side displaying the Frankmobile name.

Wienermobile is getting a new name.
Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer was coy about whether the name change is permanent, telling CNN that it’s “trying out to see if it ‘cuts the mustard’ with its fans,” a company spokesperson said.

The brand’s new recipe for hot dogs represents the first change to Oscar Mayer’s franks in six years. Customers will soon see refreshed packaging and taste a “more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more delicious than ever,” according to a press release.

“While some competitors focused on having strong flavors on a few aromatics like garlic and/or onion, our team worked to balance these out while still keeping strong beef brothy notes throughout the dog,” a spokesperson said. Specific details about the new recipe weren’t revealed.

The Wienermobile dates back to 1936, when Carl Mayer told his Uncle Oscar about a new advertising idea that was a literal marketing vehicle for the company. Oscar Mayer now has six of the 23-foot-long vehicles, which travel across the United States to events including state fairs, grocery stores and sports contests to promote the brand.

Oscar Mayer, owned by Kraft Heinz (KHC), has often used cheeky marketing tactics to attract attention to its packaged products. Last year, the company sold hot dog popsicles and bologna face masks that quickly sold out.

Kraft wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands in 2019 by $15 billion because consumers have shifted their preferences away from processed foods.