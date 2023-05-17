New York CNN —

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and other bank leaders to discuss the debt ceiling standoff and other issues, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The huddle comes ahead of a scheduled meeting on Thursday afternoon in Washington between Wall Street leaders and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen where the debt ceiling is very likely to be a central focus.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Schumer plans to raise the threat of default with the bank leaders, one of the sources told CNN. The New York Democrat will urge the CEOs to push Republicans to reach a bipartisan agreement and avoid holding the economy hostage with the threat of default, the source said.

After leaving a Tuesday meeting at the White House with congressional leaders, Schumer said, “Default is disaster. Full stop. And everyone understood that in the room.”

The 11 a.m. ET meeting, which was reported previously by Bloomberg, comes as part of an annual meeting held by the Bank Policy Institute, an industry trade group, the sources said. Given that the trade group’s board includes regional bank CEOs, other issues including the banking crisis are likely to be discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

In addition to Schumer, bank CEOs are expected to meet with other lawmakers and officials.

As CNN previously reported, Yellen is scheduled to meet on Thursday afternoon with Dimon, Fraser and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

The meetings come as the White House and congressional Republicans struggle to reach a compromise on how to avoid the debt ceiling and avoid what economists warn would be a disastrous debt default.