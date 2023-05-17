CNN —

Ecuador’s embattled President Guillermo Lasso, who is facing a looming impeachment vote, has invoked a procedure whereby the opposition-led National Assembly is dissolved and snap elections will be called, according to a decree published on the website of the presidency.

Lasso, who took office on May 24, 2021, is accused of interfering in the negotiation of a shipping contract related to the export of oil products. He has denied all allegations and claims they are politically motivated.

On Sunday, opposition lawmaker Virgilio Saquicela was re-elected as president of the Assembly with 96 votes while Lasso’s coalition holds 25 seats in the legislative chamber, a scenario that could give the opposition a chance to get enough votes to approve the impeachment.

This is a breaking story. More details to come.