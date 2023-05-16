elon musk bbc interview lon orig na
Hear what Twitter owner Elon Musk thinks about a potential US ban of TikTok
01:11 - Source: CNN
Elon Musk 16 videos
elon musk bbc interview lon orig na
Hear what Twitter owner Elon Musk thinks about a potential US ban of TikTok
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Twitter logo is displayed on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on October 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
How Musk's Twitter takeover turned workers' lives upside down
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
'Bad timing': Elon Musk's company can no longer fund its vital service to Ukraine (2022)
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Twitter users vote to remove Elon Musk as head of platform
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elon Musk Trump Twitter
'A reverse exorcism:' Late night hosts joke about Elon Musk reinstating Trump's Twitter
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk cameo dave chappelle san francisco show
Audience boos Dave Chappelle's surprise guest at San Francisco show
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stay woke musk vpx
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany. The new plant, officially called the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, is producing the Model Y as well as electric car batteries. (Photo by Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images)
Musk's stance on remote working is 'polar opposite' of Twitter's policy
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
CNNMoney Trump Musk split
Hear Elon Musk's plans for Trump's Twitter ban
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
In a 2001 interview with CNN, Elon Musk said he was "a little tired of the internet."
Elon Musk in 2001: I'm a little tired of the internet
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RS B block panel
Why conservatives are embracing Elon Musk's Twitter move
06:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tesla chief Elon Musk waving onstage at the TED2022: A New Era conference in Vancouver, Canada, April 14, 2022.
Smerconish has a message for conservatives rallying behind Elon Musk
06:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swisher on Musk: 'very good executive' who sometimes "acts like an 11 year old"_00001312.png
Swisher on Musk: 'very good executive' who sometimes tweets 'like an 11-year-old'
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk moos
Elon Musk wants to get to Mars with this behemoth rocket
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
elon musk moos
'Something Elon can't do': CEO's dance moves light up the internet
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Reuters  — 

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has said that the company can make no new hires unless he personally approves them, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters.

“No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” Musk said in the email on Monday.

According to the email, Musk told executives to send him a list of hiring requests on a weekly basis, while also cautioning them to “think carefully” before submitting such requests.

Last month, the company posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, missing market estimates, as it slashed prices aggressively in markets including the United States and China to spur demand and fend off rising competition.

Last year Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the outlook for the US economy and that as a result he planned to cut 10% of the jobs at the company. But he later clarified that the jobs that would be cut were salaried jobs and that the company would continue to hire hourly workers as it ramped up production at two new factories in Texas and Germany.

Tesla ended 2022 with 127,855 employees, up about 29,000, or nearly 30%, from a year earlier, according to a company filing.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Musk named former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO last week. He said on Friday that hiring Yaccarino would allow him to spend more time to run Tesla.

The billionaire is expected to address Tesla shareholders on Tuesday at the automaker’s annual meeting at its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

– CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report