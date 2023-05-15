CNN —

1. Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United Kingdom today to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, days after the UK delivered multiple “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles to Kyiv. The two leaders are set to discuss the need for “urgent support” for the country, as Ukraine builds momentum for its highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces. In the coming hours, Sunak will announce a new package of military support for Ukraine that will include “hundreds” of air defense missiles, Downing Street said in a statement. The UK is the latest stop on Zelensky’s tour of Ukraine’s European allies. He met the Italian prime minister and Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday, and on Sunday he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

2. Vice Media

Vice Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy today to facilitate a sale of the company and safeguard its future, according to court documents and a statement from the struggling media group. A group of creditors made a conditional bid for “substantially all of the company’s assets,” Vice said. The lenders had agreed to provide approximately $225 million and would assume “significant liabilities” upon closing of the deal. The plan to sell the company comes less than a month after the end of its popular program “Vice News Tonight” and as news outlets grapple with an evolving media landscape. Last week, a major Paramount division said it will shutter MTV News, and a month ago BuzzFeed announced it would eliminate its news division.

3. Turkey election

Turkey’s presidential election appears to be heading to a runoff as preliminary results showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to secure 50% of votes cast to decisively extend his 20-year rule. After millions of people voted and more than 97% of votes counted, state-run Anadolu news agency reported Erdogan had 49.34% of votes, compared to 44.99% for his main opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu — meaning neither could claim an outright win. A second vote will be a first for Erdogan, who has faced criticism for democratic erosion under his government. He has also received a flurry of negative reactions to his handling of the devastating February 6 earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey, which was made worse by lax building controls and a disorganized rescue effort.

4. Debt limit

President Joe Biden is expected to meet Tuesday with congressional leaders on the debt ceiling following “productive” staff-level negotiations over the weekend, two sources familiar with the talks told CNN, as the US barrels toward a deadline that could come as soon as June 1. Negotiators have been able to pinpoint some areas on which congressional staff and the White House can find common ground, including revising the permitting process, rescinding unspent Covid-19 relief funds and potentially cutting spending, the sources said. Biden and the top four congressional leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, held talks on the debt limit last week, but a path forward was still unclear amid key sticking points in negotiations.

5. Cyclone Mocha

The United Nations and other humanitarian organizations are monitoring Cyclone Mocha, which slammed into Myanmar on Sunday with powerful wind gusts of over 195 mph. The full impact of the storm is not yet known as officials continue to encounter difficulties contacting people due to downed power lines. However, aid groups warn that early reports suggest the damage is “extensive.” It was feared that Mocha would hit Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh — which many consider to be the world’s largest refugee camp — but the tropical cyclone made landfall further south near Sittwe, Myanmar. A spokesperson for the International Rescue Committee in Bangladesh told CNN it was a “close call” for those living in Cox’s Bazar, where about 1 million members of the stateless Rohingya community live in fragile shelters.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Pregnant woman in labor walks graduation stage

A Michigan college student was in labor during her graduation ceremony — but still managed to obtain her diploma on stage. Watch the video.

Nepali Sherpa ties Mount Everest climbing record

This year’s climbing season has been packed with impressive milestones. The latest record-holder scaled Everest for the 26th time on Sunday.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant suspended from team activities

The NBA player is facing another investigation after a video on social media appeared to show him flashing a gun. He was suspended over a similar video two months ago.

McDonald’s found liable after child suffers burns from ‘hot’ chicken nuggets, Florida jury finds

In a statement, McDonald’s called it an “unfortunate incident” but that they “respectfully disagree with the verdict.”

Sweden’s Loreen wins historic second Eurovision

This year’s show boasted an array of strong and eccentric performances, but Sweden took home the title of winning act.

TODAY’S NUMBER

42 million

That’s how many Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over Memorial Day Weekend, according to a new AAA forecast. The holiday, which falls on May 29, could cause a substantially high level of airport congestion not seen since 2005, according to the report.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We know that we still need to prepare for the unknown.”

— El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, explaining the Texas border city has so far seen a “smooth transition” out of Title 42 but is still preparing for what the future may hold. Despite warnings about a potential surge in migrants after the expiration of the Covid-related border restriction policy, officials said they saw a 50% drop in the number of migrant encounters along the US southern border, compared to earlier in the week before Title 42 ended.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

Paddle boarder encounters curious whales

This paddle boarder stayed remarkably calm when two massive whales approached her. (Watch the video here)