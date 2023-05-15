CNN —

Hailey Bieber is sharing more about her thoughts on growing her family with husband Justin Bieber.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the model and entrepreneur reportedly said she would like to have kids but worries about the public scrutiny the couple faces.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends,” she said. “I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

She and Justin Bieber got engaged in July 2018. They quietly married months later in New York City before celebrating with a big ceremony at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, in October 2019.

Despite her concerns, Hailey Bieber said she isn’t going to let fear keep her from welcoming children.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she said. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Her husband is on the record as looking forward to fatherhood, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that he’s following his wife’s lead.

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” Bieber said. “But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”