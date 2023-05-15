exp pasta prices italy mattia molierni FST 051103PSEG1 cnni business_00002001.png
Roscioli co-owner talks skyrocketing pasta prices in Italy
05:16 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp pasta prices italy mattia molierni FST 051103PSEG1 cnni business_00002001.png
Roscioli co-owner talks skyrocketing pasta prices in Italy
05:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
07:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Andi Owen MillerKnoll CEO
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox news kurtz 01
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeSantis panel vpx
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
London CNN  — 

Questions swirl about the strength of China’s recovery from Covid lockdowns, and there’s talk of recession in the United States. Yet Europe’s economic prospects have brightened in recent months, according to the European Commission.

The EU’s executive arm on Monday upgraded its growth outlook for 2023 and 2024. It now expects the EU economy to expand 1% this year, up from an estimate of 0.8% in February. Growth next year is pegged at 1.7%, an upward revision of 0.1 percentage points.

The improved forecast for Europe — which narrowly dodged a recession this winter — still represents a marked slowdown on last year, when the bloc’s economy grew 3.5%.

But it reflects sharply lower energy prices, which are reducing costs for businesses and easing the strain on households. A strong job market and ongoing government stimulus are also providing a lift.

Even so, the Commission acknowledged that higher borrowing costs aimed at taming rising prices will weigh on growth in the months to come. The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point this month, the smallest increase since it started hiking in July, but hinted at further rate hikes to come given stubbornly high inflation.

“The key factors underpinning this forecast go in opposite directions: on the one hand, declining energy prices and a resilient labor market and, on the other hand, tightening financial conditions,” Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commission’s economy minister, said at a press conference.

“Heightened risk perception” among banks after recent tumult in the sector is making it harder to access credit, while rising rates are eating into loan demand, Gentiloni noted.

Significant divergence is also expected among countries in the European Union. Growth in Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy, is expected to slow sharply to 0.2% in 2023. Meanwhile, Italy’s output could increase by 1.2%, and Portugal’s economy could expand by 2.4%.

Separately, industrial production data for Europe published Monday showed signs of weakness. Production fell 4.1% in March among the 20 countries that use the euro, worse than economists had expected.

“With the tailwinds from lower energy prices and easing semiconductor shortages apparently exhausted and the economy struggling with tighter monetary policy, we expect industrial output to contract slightly over the rest of the year,” Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to clients.