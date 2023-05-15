Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 16, 2023

CNN 10 heads to the US-Mexican border where the expiration of Title 42 has so far brought fewer migrant arrivals than expected, but communities at the southern border are still on high alert. CNN 10 then spotlights our CNN Hero, who started an organization that provides scholarships, mentoring, and a network of support to college-bound young adults who have incarcerated parents. And before you go, CNN 10 heads to a suburb of Montreal, Canada where we’ll show you how a new smart traffic light slows down speedy drivers. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

