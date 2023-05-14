exp Tropical cyclone Mocha Myers FST051312ASEG2 cnni world_00002001.png
Start your week smart: Cyclone Mocha, Idaho verdict, abortion veto, Eurovision winner

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Updated 8:52 AM EDT, Sun May 14, 2023
CNN  — 

April showers bring May flowers … and also college graduates. Commencement season is underway in the US, and for many newly minted adults, the prospect of supporting themselves for the first time can be somewhat terrifying. One way to calm those fears is to take control of your finances with these smart money tips for new grads.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Powerful Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Myanmar’s west coast and is barreling toward millions of vulnerable people with winds equivalent to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane as aid agencies warn of the potential for a major disaster.

A jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all counts of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband’s first wife. The Idaho mother faces life in prison when sentenced.

• North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a controversial bill that would ban most abortions after 12 weeks, setting up a likely override effort from the state legislature, where Republicans have a supermajority.

• Israel and Islamic Jihad agreed to a ceasefire after days of violence that have claimed the lives of at least 35 people – almost all of them Palestinians – but it was unclear if it will take hold or last.

• Sweden’s Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest for a second time, earning a historic triumph at an extravagant and crowd-pleasing show held in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on behalf of Ukraine.

The week ahead

Tuesday

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is scheduled to testify before Congress as lawmakers increasingly scrutinize the risks and benefits of artificial intelligence. OpenAI is the company behind ChatGPT — the groundbreaking chatbot that has led to a wave of new investment in AI, prompting a scramble among policymakers who have called for new regulations amid fears of the technology’s misuse.

Members of the Council of Europe, an organization founded to uphold human rights and democracy, will meet in Reykjavik, Iceland, for a summit dedicated primarily to supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Wednesday

In the aftermath of two power outages earlier this year that caused hundreds of flight cancellations affecting tens of thousands of passengers, the Philippines will close the entire country’s airspace for six hours to replace malfunctioning electrical equipment at Manila’s airport. Built 75 years ago, Ninoy Aquino International Airport — the country’s main international gateway — has been struggling to handle soaring passenger traffic since flights resumed after Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Friday

President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, although he indicated last week he would stay in Washington if debt limit negotiations remained at a standstill. Before the start of the summit, a Chinese naval flotilla began circumnavigating Japan’s main islands in a display of military power as tensions simmer over Taiwan.

One Thing: Clearing the camps

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Gabe Cohen joins the show to explain why advocates fear a recent legal fight over a homeless encampment in Phoenix could provide a blueprint for other cities dealing with the issue. Gabe talked to people living in the encampment about where they’ll go next. Listen for more

Photos of the week

Migrant families cross into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico on Monday, May 8.
Migrant families cross into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico on Monday, May 8.
John Moore/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla look at each other as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation in London on Saturday, May 6.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla look at each other as they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation in London on Saturday, May 6.
Leon Neal/Pool/AP
US Rep. George Santos leaves a federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York, on Wednesday, May 10. Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports. He was released on a $500,000 bond, according to the US Attorney's Office in New York.
US Rep. George Santos leaves a federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York, on Wednesday, May 10. Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports. He was released on a $500,000 bond, according to the US Attorney's Office in New York.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Javier Castellano rides Mage to victory in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. This year's race was marred by an unusually high number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs leading up to the main event.
Javier Castellano rides Mage to victory in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. This year's race was marred by an unusually high number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs leading up to the main event.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Former US President Donald Trump participates in a CNN town hall moderated by Kaitlan Collins in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, May 10. Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, once again refused to concede that he lost the 2020 election, and he repeated false claims about it being stolen.
Former US President Donald Trump participates in a CNN town hall moderated by Kaitlan Collins in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, May 10. Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, once again refused to concede that he lost the 2020 election, and he repeated false claims about it being stolen.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
Migrants in Matamoros, Texas, carry a baby in a suitcase across the Rio Grande on their way to Texas on Wednesday, May 10.
Migrants in Matamoros, Texas, carry a baby in a suitcase across the Rio Grande on their way to Texas on Wednesday, May 10.
Fernando Llano/AP
Beyoncé performs on stage in Stockholm, Sweden, as she kicks off her "Renaissance" world tour on Wednesday, May 10.
Beyoncé performs on stage in Stockholm, Sweden, as she kicks off her "Renaissance" world tour on Wednesday, May 10.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Britain's Prince Harry, center, looks around Westminster Abbey as he attends his father's coronation in London on Saturday, May 6. Harry was without his wife, Meghan, who stayed back in California with the couple's two children.
Britain's Prince Harry, center, looks around Westminster Abbey as he attends his father's coronation in London on Saturday, May 6. Harry was without his wife, Meghan, who stayed back in California with the couple's two children.
Richard Pohle/Pool/AP
Stars adorn the the Freedom Wall at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, on Monday, May 8. A wreath-laying ceremony was taking place to mark the 78th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe.
Stars adorn the the Freedom Wall at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, on Monday, May 8. A wreath-laying ceremony was taking place to mark the 78th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden, second from right, meets with, from left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the White House Oval Office on Tuesday, May 9. They emerged from their hour-long meeting with little to show that they're moving toward a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default that would have catastrophic economic consequences.
US President Joe Biden, second from right, meets with, from left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the White House Oval Office on Tuesday, May 9. They emerged from their hour-long meeting with little to show that they're moving toward a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default that would have catastrophic economic consequences.
Evan Vucci/AP
A woman is helped off a freight train in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, after she became too scared to climb down from the roof on Sunday, May 7. Migrants have been traveling on top of freight trains as they headed north from southern Mexico. The woman's son, Leonardo Luzardo, told CNN it had been a long, cold night atop the train, feeling like their bodies were turning to ice. "It seemed like we were going to freeze," he said.
A woman is helped off a freight train in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, after she became too scared to climb down from the roof on Sunday, May 7. Migrants have been traveling on top of freight trains as they headed north from southern Mexico. The woman's son, Leonardo Luzardo, told CNN it had been a long, cold night atop the train, feeling like their bodies were turning to ice. "It seemed like we were going to freeze," he said.
Evelio Contreras/CNN
Indonesian gymnast Joseph Judah Hatoguan competes in the floor exercise final at the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, May 9. He won the bronze medal.
Indonesian gymnast Joseph Judah Hatoguan competes in the floor exercise final at the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, May 9. He won the bronze medal.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation on Saturday, May 6.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation on Saturday, May 6.
Chris Jackson/Getty/AP
A volunteer helps an elderly woman board an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 10.
A volunteer helps an elderly woman board an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 10.
Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters
Authorities in eastern Switzerland ordered residents of the tiny village of Brienz to evacuate by Friday, May 12, amid warnings that a large mass of rock looming overhead could come tumbling down.
Authorities in eastern Switzerland ordered residents of the tiny village of Brienz to evacuate by Friday, May 12, amid warnings that a large mass of rock looming overhead could come tumbling down.
Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone/AP
Novice monks in Seoul, South Korea, react after getting their heads shaved Tuesday, May 9, during an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, the birthday of Buddha. Nine children began experiencing the life of a Buddhist priest for three weeks.
Novice monks in Seoul, South Korea, react after getting their heads shaved Tuesday, May 9, during an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, the birthday of Buddha. Nine children began experiencing the life of a Buddhist priest for three weeks.
Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
The St. Edward's Crown is carried inside Westminster Abbey during the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. The crown is reserved for the coronation of a new monarch.
The St. Edward's Crown is carried inside Westminster Abbey during the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. The crown is reserved for the coronation of a new monarch.
Phil Noble/Reuters
Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, poses with his handler, Janice Hayes, after winning best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, May 9. He is the first of his breed to win the prestigious contest's top prize.
Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, poses with his handler, Janice Hayes, after winning best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, May 9. He is the first of his breed to win the prestigious contest's top prize.
Sarah Yenesel/EPA/EFE/Shutterstock
An art handler holds Vincent van Gogh's "Jardin devant le Mas Debray" at the Sothesby's auction house in New York City on Monday, May 8. It is expected to be auctioned next week for between $20 million-30 million.
An art handler holds Vincent van Gogh's "Jardin devant le Mas Debray" at the Sothesby's auction house in New York City on Monday, May 8. It is expected to be auctioned next week for between $20 million-30 million.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Devin Booker, left, celebrates a basket with his Phoenix Suns teammate, Kevin Durant, during an NBA playoff game against Denver on Friday, May 5.
Devin Booker, left, celebrates a basket with his Phoenix Suns teammate, Kevin Durant, during an NBA playoff game against Denver on Friday, May 5.
Matt York/AP
This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, May 11, shows shell craters and residential buildings razed to the ground in Maryinka, Ukraine. Heavy battles have been taking place there between Ukraine and Russia.
This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, May 11, shows shell craters and residential buildings razed to the ground in Maryinka, Ukraine. Heavy battles have been taking place there between Ukraine and Russia.
Libkos/AP
Some members of the British royal family appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. From left are Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Charlotte; Princess Anne; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince Louis; Prince William; and Oliver Cholmondeley.
Some members of the British royal family appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. From left are Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Charlotte; Princess Anne; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince Louis; Prince William; and Oliver Cholmondeley.
Hannah McKay/Reuters
People in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, hold a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to victims of floods and landslides on Tuesday, May 9. At least 400 people have died after floods and landslides hit the South Kivu province last week, officials told CNN.
People in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, hold a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to victims of floods and landslides on Tuesday, May 9. At least 400 people have died after floods and landslides hit the South Kivu province last week, officials told CNN.
Reuters
Rory McIlroy lets go of his club after hitting a tee shot at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, May 7.
Rory McIlroy lets go of his club after hitting a tee shot at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, May 7.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Ukrainian singer Alyosha, left, and British singer Rebecca Ferguson perform during the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday, May 9.
Ukrainian singer Alyosha, left, and British singer Rebecca Ferguson perform during the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday, May 9.
Phil Noble/Reuters
Military groups take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.
Military groups take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
A shot from Newcastle's Jacob Murphy hits the post during a Premier League match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on Sunday, May 7. Arsenal defeated Newcastle 2-0.
A shot from Newcastle's Jacob Murphy hits the post during a Premier League match in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on Sunday, May 7. Arsenal defeated Newcastle 2-0.
Michael Regan/Getty Images
Norma Garcia Bonilla, from Michoacán, Mexico, waits at Albergue del Desierto, a migrant shelter in Mexicali, Mexico, across from the California border, on Wednesday, May 10. She is seeking asylum in the United States.
Norma Garcia Bonilla, from Michoacán, Mexico, waits at Albergue del Desierto, a migrant shelter in Mexicali, Mexico, across from the California border, on Wednesday, May 10. She is seeking asylum in the United States.
Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system fires interceptors at rockets that were launched from Gaza into Ashkelon, Israel, on Thursday, May 11. At least 547 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel as of 2:30 p.m. local time, according to the Israel Defense Forces, as Palestinian militants retaliated against ongoing heavy airstrikes from the Israeli military. Israel has been targeting what it says are Islamic Jihad operatives and infrastructure along the strip since Tuesday.
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system fires interceptors at rockets that were launched from Gaza into Ashkelon, Israel, on Thursday, May 11. At least 547 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel as of 2:30 p.m. local time, according to the Israel Defense Forces, as Palestinian militants retaliated against ongoing heavy airstrikes from the Israeli military. Israel has been targeting what it says are Islamic Jihad operatives and infrastructure along the strip since Tuesday.
Tsafrir Abayov/AP
A man rests on the Mall in London on Friday, May 5, the day before the coronation of Britain's King Charles III. See last week in 34 photos.
A man rests on the Mall in London on Friday, May 5, the day before the coronation of Britain's King Charles III. See last week in 34 photos.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The week in 30 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The final season of “Fear the Walking Dead” premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. And as proof that zombies are hard to kill, “The Walking Dead: Dead City” premieres next month.

If you kept up with the Kardashians and ogled the Osbournes, settle in for “The Family Stallone.” The new reality series featuring Sly, Jennifer and their daughters begins streaming Wednesday on Paramount+.

On the big screen

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival opens in France on Tuesday and runs through May 27. Among the films scheduled to premiere at the event are Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the highly anticipated blockbuster “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Johnny Depp stars in “Jeanne du Barry,” which will open the festival. 

The 10th installment of the popular “Fast & Furious” franchise — aptly titled “Fast X” — roars into theaters Friday. Jason Momoa and Academy Award-winners Rita Moreno and Brie Larson join franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris in the furious fold. Jason Statham, John Cena and Oscar-winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also return, while the late Paul Walker’s daughter, model Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, will be making a cameo in the movie.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The 105th PGA Championship, one of professional golf’s four majors, tees off Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The WNBA season begins Friday, and league star Brittney Griner — who spent nearly 300 days in Russian detention — says she will return to the court with the Phoenix Mercury.

And the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore, is Saturday.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 21% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off…

‘The Best Day’

Did you think we forgot what today is? Well, we didn’t. Happy Mother’s Day! (Click here to view)

