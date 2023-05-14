The Silicon Valley Bank branch office in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., March 13, 2023.
What is a bank run?
01:59 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
The Silicon Valley Bank branch office in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., March 13, 2023.
What is a bank run?
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
07:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Andi Owen MillerKnoll CEO
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox news kurtz 01
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeSantis panel vpx
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
New York CNN  — 

To some, the question of where to keep your money safe might seem obvious — go with one of the big guys, the banks that have been deemed “too big to fail.” Their ATMs and branches are ubiquitous, their mobile apps sleek and user-friendly.

That’s a perfectly rational decision for most people who just need a place to deposit their paychecks and occasionally withdraw cash to pay the dog walker.

But those mega-banks lack the dexterity and regional specialization that small businesses crave, which is partly why Corporate America and policy makers alike are worried about the continued turmoil among regional banks.

In just two months, a spark of panic has turned into a conflagration that has put America’s regional banks on notice. Already, three lenders — First Republic, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature — have failed. (They represent the second-, third- and fourth-largest bank failures in US history.)

This week, Wall Street turned its focus to PacWest, another similarly midsize, West Coast regional, after it revealed customers pulled 9.5% of its total deposits after First Republic failed on May 1.

All of those banks share a status in common as a “regional” or “sector-specific” lender. The differences between them and the too-big-to-fail variety boil down to a lot more than just size.

Big banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Bank of America or Wells Fargo are sort of “one size fits all” financial conglomerates, says Robert Hockett, a law professor and expert on public finance at Cornell University. “They basically tend to turn everything into securities trading.”

These banks are sometimes known as “G-SIBs,” or “global systemically important banks.”

As such, they are typically much more interested in investing abroad and in global capital markets than they are in domestic production, Hockett says.

Small businesses, which employ roughly half of private-sector workers in America, overwhelmingly prefer to bank with small or midsize lenders because they prefer the customer service.

‘Patient capital’

Regional and small banks also tend to develop expertise that businesses rely on.

Take Silicon Valley Bank, the go-to tech startup lender in the Bay Area before it was felled by a frenzied bank run on March 10. Despite what Hockett described as “boneheaded” managerial mistakes, the bank’s core business — providing financing for new companies that wouldn’t get the time of day from a larger national bank — is exactly the kind of activity policy makers want to encourage.

“They were classic investors of what we sometimes call ‘patient’ capital, which is to say they made money available to startups even when those startups did not promise any profits until three or four years down the line,” Hockett said.

That specialization, ironically, is now part of the dilemma facing banks.

By definition, regional banks are more specialized and focused. In other words, they are less diverse in their holdings, which is partly why so many of them have loaded up on US Treasuries — “the most boring of all possible investments,” Hockett says.

Those boring, extremely safe assets have lost value as result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive yearlong interest-rate hikes, leaving dozens of banks sitting on a mountain of unrealized losses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 26, 2023 in New York City. The stock market opened up slightly high as investors respond to earnings reports from tech companies' after losses on Tuesday following rough economic data and earnings earlier in the day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 26, 2023 in New York City. The stock market opened up slightly high as investors respond to earnings reports from tech companies' after losses on Tuesday following rough economic data and earnings earlier in the day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Why bank stocks are so unstable

Those paper losses aren’t a problem unless all your customers suddenly want their money and you have to sell off assets to get cash. In SVB’s case, because most of their customers held deposits above the $250,000 limit for FDIC insurance, the bank run proved fatal.

Stemming the panic

Hockett and others argue that it’s time to scrap, or at least lift, the $250,000 limit on deposit insurance, and thereby stop the panic that causes depositors to flee.

That idea got an extra boost earlier this month, when the FDIC itself released a report advocating for an increase in the deposit insurance limit for business payment accounts. Lawmakers in DC have reportedly been in talks to raise the cap, though it’s not clear whether Congress will act.

Without raising the cap, Hockett argues, we risk letting the Wall Street banks gobble up their smaller competition when those regional lenders fail. After all, JPMorgan — which became America’s largest bank after absorbing Washington Mutual and Bear Stearns in the 2008 financial crisis — was able to grow even larger after agreeing to buy up the bulk of First Republic’s assets on the cheap.

“Unfortunately, I think what we’re doing now is essentially confronting the startups of the future with a sort of Hobson’s choice,” Hockett says. “We can say, ‘OK, you can keep banking with sector-specific banks that sort of specialize in your particular industry and that are good at understanding your needs and your risks and your vulnerabilities and the like. But if you do that, then there’s the possibility that you’ll lose your transaction accounts because they’re not insured above a quarter million dollars.”

The other choice: Play it safe by putting all of your money in a one-size-fits-all Wall Street institution like JPMorgan Chase and miss out on the expertise.

“There’s no way that we’ll be able to finance production and startups and small businesses in every region of the country if the only banks we have are a few gigantic banks located either in Wall Street or San Francisco,” Hockett said.