(CNN) Three men await extradition to California from three states following their arrests in connection with a Los Angeles triple homicide earlier this year, the city's authorities announced Friday.

The three women were killed in the affluent Beverly Crest neighborhood near Beverly Hills on January 28 "were not the intended targets," Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jonathan Tippet said at a news conference.

A group of people were renting a house in the area while visiting the city to support a Chicago rapper. After returning from bowling, they were targeted in an "ambush-style attack during which more than 30 rounds were fired," authorities said.

Four people were shot and injured , while two others were not hurt, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The murder victims -- Iyana Hutton, 33; Destiny Sims, 26; and Nenah Davis, 29 -- were from Chicago. The suspects, also from Chicago, are connected to a gang, according to police.

