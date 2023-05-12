New York CNN —
Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, is leaving the company amid reports that Elon Musk has selected her to take over as CEO of Twitter.
“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” she said in a statement Friday. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry.”
Musk on Thursday said he had found a new CEO to take over Twitter, months after he first promised to step back from the role. Musk did not name the potential CEO.
This is a developing story. More to come…