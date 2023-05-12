gopro bakhmut fighting
GoPro captures tense firefight during battle near Bakhmut
00:53 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
gopro bakhmut fighting
GoPro captures tense firefight during battle near Bakhmut
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE PHOTO: Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of a Russian military blogger who was killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo
Wagner leader accuses Putin's military of cutting and running in new audio
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian commander vpx
Ukrainian commander says Wagner fighters were the first to flee in Bakhmut
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leighton Missile vpx 1
Retired colonel on how new weapon could be a game changer for Ukraine
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine Donald Trump Town Hall vpx
Trump won't say whether he wants Russia or Ukraine to win war
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine bakhmut church ablaze
Aerial footage shows Bakhmut in ruins
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine kyiv drone attack lon orig
See Ukraine down Russian drone amid large-scale attack on capital
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Here's what was different about Russia's Victory Day parade this year
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nick paton walsh russian missile 2
CNN on the ground as high-tech Russian missile lands nearby
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian oligarch
'There is trouble': CNN reporter after Russian oligarch publicly criticizes war in Ukraine
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia museum tanks 2
See which weapon alternative Russia is turning to amid looming counteroffensive
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Wagner chief backtracks on threat to Putin's military leaders. Hear why
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on during talks with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at the engineering building of the technical complex of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, Amur region, on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
'Absolutely stunning': Matthew Chance reacts to Wagner leader's threat to Putin's military
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine training tanks germany vpx
CNN reporter gets firsthand look at Ukrainians training on donated tanks
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine front lines npw dnt
Unusual site of Russian jet trails in sky indicate a rare turning point
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A screengrab taken from video that has circulated on Russian social media purporting to show the detonation of a drone and smoke rising from the direction of the Kremlin. CNN is not yet able to establish the veracity of those videos. The attack is alleged to have taken place in the early morning hours Wednesday, at an unspecified time.
CNN military analyst breaks down alleged Kremlin drone strike video
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Russia tried to destroy a US-made Patriot air defense system in Ukraine last week with a hypersonic missile, two US officials told CNN.

The attack failed, and the Ukrainian military instead intercepted the missile using the Patriot system, the officials said, marking their first known successful Ukrainian use of the advanced air defense system only weeks after it arrived in country.

The Ukrainian air defenders fired multiple missiles from the Patriot at different angles to intercept the Russian missile, demonstrating how quickly they have become adept at using the powerful system, one official said.

US officials believe the Russians picked up on signals that are emitted from the Patriot, allowing them to target the system using the hypersonic missile, known as the Kinzhal or Killjoy.

The Patriot missile system has a powerful radar to detect incoming targets at long-range, making it a potent air defense platform capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and more. But the radar emission necessary to spot threats at a distance also makes it possible for the enemy to detect the Patriot battery and figure out its location. And unlike some shorter-range air defenses provided to Ukraine that are mobile and harder to target, the large Patriot battery is a stationary system, making it possible for the Russians to zero in on the location over time.

Russian Iskander-E missile launcher operates during International Military and Technical Forum 2022 in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia August 17, 2022.
Russian Iskander-E missile launcher operates during International Military and Technical Forum 2022 in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia August 17, 2022.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters/File

Analysis: Ukraine says it stopped a missile Russia said was unstoppable

There are ways to camouflage those signals to some extent, officials said, but the Russian military was evidently able to figure out the rough location of the Patriot stationed outside of Kyiv. The interception took place there on the night of May 4, Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said last weekend.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has previously said that the Patriots would “definitely” be a legitimate target for Russian forces.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder confirmed earlier this week that the Ukrainians had used the Patriot system to intercept the Kinzhal, which can reach hypersonic speeds.

Ukraine has received at least two Patriot systems, one from the United States and one from Germany, to enhance its air defenses, which have previously been unable to intercept more modern Russian missiles such as the Kinzhal.

When the US first announced it would send Patriot missile systems into Ukraine, the timeline for delivery was months, given the complexity of the system and the need to train dozens of Ukrainian troops on how to operate the battery, which has multiple components. But the Ukrainians were already well versed in the use of air defense systems, allowing the US to compress the standard training program of approximately one year into several months.

The final check of the Patriot systems took place in mid-April, where US, German, and Dutch trainers joined Ukrainian service members for a last inspection of the systems before they were shipped into Ukraine soon after.