An unaccompanied Honduran teen housed at a Florida shelter died Wednesday while under the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to a congressional notice obtained by CNN on Friday.

HHS is charged with the care of unaccompanied migrant children and places children in shelters nationwide. The 17-year-old was initially placed at Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services in Safety Harbor, Florida, on May 5, the notice said.

The teen was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor Wednesday morning after being found unconscious. He was pronounced dead an hour later despite resuscitation attempts.

The minor’s parents and sponsor have been notified, according to the notice. An investigation by a medical examiner is underway and ORR said it will continue to receive more information on the death from the care provider.

In a statement, HHS said it was “deeply saddened by this tragic loss” and that it was in touch with the teen’s family. A medical examiner investigation is underway, the department said.

Eduardo Enrique Reina, the foreign minister of Honduras, expressed his condolences in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Government of Honduras, through the Embassy in Washington, is in contact with the family and has asked the ORR and HHS to carry out an exhaustive investigation of the case to clarify this and get full accountability if anybody is responsible,” he said.

HHS had 8,681 unaccompanied children in custody as of Wednesday. The number fluctuates daily and hit a high of more than 14,000 during the surge of unaccompanied children in 2021.