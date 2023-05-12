In pictures: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Analysts are predicting record voter turnout this weekend in Turkey's presidential election, as well as a tight race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Erdogan, 69, is hoping to extend his power well into a third decade. He was elected to his first term as president in 2014 after serving as prime minister since 2003.

Kilicdaroglu represents the party formed 100 years ago by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of modern Turkey and a die-hard secularist. He stands in stark contrast to Erdogan's Islamist-rooted party and its conservative base.

Turkey's vote comes months after a deadly earthquake rocked the country's southeast on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people there and in neighboring Syria. The election is also taking place amid soaring inflation and a currency crisis that last year saw nearly 30% slashed off the lira's value against the dollar.