Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, in 2020.
In pictures: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives to a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, in 2020.
Adem Altan/AFP/Getty images

Published 4:02 PM EDT, Fri May 12, 2023

Analysts are predicting record voter turnout this weekend in Turkey's presidential election, as well as a tight race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Erdogan, 69, is hoping to extend his power well into a third decade. He was elected to his first term as president in 2014 after serving as prime minister since 2003.

Kilicdaroglu represents the party formed 100 years ago by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of modern Turkey and a die-hard secularist. He stands in stark contrast to Erdogan's Islamist-rooted party and its conservative base.

Turkey's vote comes months after a deadly earthquake rocked the country's southeast on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people there and in neighboring Syria. The election is also taking place amid soaring inflation and a currency crisis that last year saw nearly 30% slashed off the lira's value against the dollar.

Erdogan, as mayor of Istanbul, addresses a crowd at a rally in 1995. He was the city's mayor from 1994 to 1998.
Erdogan, as mayor of Istanbul, addresses a crowd at a rally in 1995. He was the city's mayor from 1994 to 1998.
Esaias Baitel/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Erdogan waves to supporters after Friday prayers at the Mehmet Zahit Kotku Mosque in Ankara in November 2002. Erdogan's Justice and Development Party won the majority of seats in Turkey's parliamentary elections that month, and he would become prime minister in March 2003.
Erdogan waves to supporters after Friday prayers at the Mehmet Zahit Kotku Mosque in Ankara in November 2002. Erdogan's Justice and Development Party won the majority of seats in Turkey's parliamentary elections that month, and he would become prime minister in March 2003.
Stringer/Reuters
Erdogan is surrounded by journalists outside No. 10 Downing Street in London in November 2002. Erdogan had been attending talks with British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Erdogan is surrounded by journalists outside No. 10 Downing Street in London in November 2002. Erdogan had been attending talks with British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Erdogan embraces Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was one of the VIPs at the wedding of Erdogan's son Necmettin and daughter-in-law Reyyan in August 2003. Erdogan has two sons and two daughters.
Erdogan embraces Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was one of the VIPs at the wedding of Erdogan's son Necmettin and daughter-in-law Reyyan in August 2003. Erdogan has two sons and two daughters.
Anatolia/Pool/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches Erdogan kick a football during a royal garden party at the British Embassy in Ankara in 2008. It was the final day of the Queen's state visit to Turkey.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches Erdogan kick a football during a royal garden party at the British Embassy in Ankara in 2008. It was the final day of the Queen's state visit to Turkey.
Anthony Devlin/PA/Getty Images
Erdogan and his wife, Emine, greet US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the G-20 Summit in Pittsburgh in 2009.
Erdogan and his wife, Emine, greet US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the G-20 Summit in Pittsburgh in 2009.
John Moore/Getty Images
Erdogan prepares for a television interview in London in March 2011.
Erdogan prepares for a television interview in London in March 2011.
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Erdogan is welcomed to Qatar by Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in 2013.
Erdogan is welcomed to Qatar by Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in 2013.
Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Erdogan attends a parliamentary group meeting of the Justice and Development Party in May 2014. A few months later, he was elected president in Turkey's first-ever direct elections.
Erdogan attends a parliamentary group meeting of the Justice and Development Party in May 2014. A few months later, he was elected president in Turkey's first-ever direct elections.
Dilek Mermer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Erdogan rides a bicycle during the launch of the 51st Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey in April 2015.
Erdogan rides a bicycle during the launch of the 51st Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey in April 2015.
Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Erdogan greets a child at the Presidential Palace as part of a children's festival in Ankara in April 2015.
Erdogan greets a child at the Presidential Palace as part of a children's festival in Ankara in April 2015.
Yasin Bulbul/Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect honor guards during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in July 2015.
Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect honor guards during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in July 2015.
Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images
Erdogan breaks his Ramadan fast with soldiers he was visiting in Mardin, Turkey, in June 2016.
Erdogan breaks his Ramadan fast with soldiers he was visiting in Mardin, Turkey, in June 2016.
Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Erdogan addresses the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2016.
Erdogan addresses the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2016.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Erdogan meets with US President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in May 2017.
Erdogan meets with US President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in May 2017.
Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images
Erdogan gives a speech at Turkey's Grand National Assembly in December 2017.
Erdogan gives a speech at Turkey's Grand National Assembly in December 2017.
Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images
Erdogan and his wife, Emine, visit Pope Francis at the Vatican in February 2018.
Erdogan and his wife, Emine, visit Pope Francis at the Vatican in February 2018.
Maurix/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
The Erdogans wave to supporters in Istanbul after voting in elections in June 2018. Erdogan won his second term as president.
The Erdogans wave to supporters in Istanbul after voting in elections in June 2018. Erdogan won his second term as president.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron take part in a summit in Istanbul that was called in October 2018 to find a lasting political solution to the civil war in Syria.
From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron take part in a summit in Istanbul that was called in October 2018 to find a lasting political solution to the civil war in Syria.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
Pigeons take flight in front of a mural of Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey, in January 2022.
Pigeons take flight in front of a mural of Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey, in January 2022.
Moe Zoyari/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Erdogan talks with US President Joe Biden, center, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, at a NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022.
Erdogan talks with US President Joe Biden, center, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, at a NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022.
Susan Walsh/Pool/Reuters
Erdogan greets a crowd during a rally in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, in April 2023.
Erdogan greets a crowd during a rally in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, in April 2023.
Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images