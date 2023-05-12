Sale stickers are displayed on shelves at a supermarket in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2022. - The seven percent increase in the Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) over the 12 months to December was the highest since June 1982, as prices rose for an array of goods especially housing, cars and food. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Fed's tough inflation medicine may be working
01:26 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
Sale stickers are displayed on shelves at a supermarket in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2022. - The seven percent increase in the Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) over the 12 months to December was the highest since June 1982, as prices rose for an array of goods especially housing, cars and food. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Fed's tough inflation medicine may be working
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
07:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Andi Owen MillerKnoll CEO
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox news kurtz 01
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeSantis panel vpx
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
London CNN  — 

The United Kingdom’s economy limped along in the first quarter of this year as consumers spent less on services and strike action took its toll.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) ticked up 0.1% in the first three months of 2023, compared with the previous quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Friday.

But output dropped by 0.3% in March, compared with February, on the back of “widespread decreases” in demand across the services sector, Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS said in a statement.

Morgan added that a series of strikes by public sector workers had also weighed on activity.

“While the UK has so far has managed to avoid a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of growth, March’s figures highlight the persistently sluggish economic growth backdrop,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

“Sky-high inflation, negative real wage growth and general cost of living pressures are weighing on the consumer, and in turn the services industry which is typically a key growth engine for the UK economy,” she added in a note.

The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 12th consecutive time Thursday in its battle with double-digit inflation. It also upgraded its economic forecasts Thursday, saying it now expects the UK to dodge a recession this year, mostly thanks to a sharp drop in energy prices.

The central bank expects the UK economy to grow by 0.25% this year and by 0.75% in 2024 — a much more positive assessment than in February, when it forecast contractions of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively. Governor Andrew Bailey said it wasn’t a “strong forecast,” just less weak than the bank’s previous projections.

“The UK remains the only G7 country in which the main quarterly measure of GDP has not recovered to its pre-Covid peak yet,” Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a Friday note.

Inflation still high

Consumer price inflation in the UK remains stubbornly high, holding above 10% in the year to March. The ONS said that higher prices had weighed on real household spending in the first quarter, which was flat, compared with an uptick of 0.2% in the final quarter of 2022.

“With the key services side of the economy continuing to slow in the face of higher borrowing costs and rising prices, it still feels like we’re walking through treacle,” Tom Stevenson, personal investing director at Fidelity International, said in a Friday note.

“With inflation still in double digits, it feels depressingly like a re-run of the 1970s.”

The Bank of England expects inflation to fall sharply over the coming months.